Gabe Vincent Speaks To Difference Of Playing With Lakers & LeBron James Compared To Heat

One of the biggest additions the Los Angeles Lakers made this offseason was signing point guard Gabe Vincent. The fifth-year player made his name with the Miami Heat and is an ideal fit next to the Lakers’ superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Vincent was outstanding during last year’s playoffs and is known for his defense and shooting ability. While he was a starter on the Heat team that made the NBA Finals last season, he was still a bit of an unknown for many fans. But that has changed ever since he joined the Lakers.

Vincent spoke with Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel and admitted that the attention that comes with playing for the Lakers, not to mention being teammates with LeBron James, is on a completely different level:

“It’s very different,” Vincent said. “No matter where you’re at, the Lakers, that name carries a lot of weight. And then the LeBron effect, you can’t talk about that team without talking about him in that way. It’s a lot of attention. It’s a lot of eyes. I wouldn’t say better or worse, it’s different.”

Playing for the Lakers is unlike being a member of any other franchise in the NBA. The franchise is always front and center with so many eyes watching at all times. The Lakers are always amongst the leaders in national TV games and are constantly the subject of many debates throughout media.

Add in the extra attention that LeBron himself brings and the lights on anyone wearing a Lakers uniform are very bright. And that level of attention can be too much for some players who aren’t used to the fandom and spotlight that comes with the Lakers.

Thankfully, Vincent seems to understand all that comes with putting on that purple and gold and is ready to contribute and help this team accomplish that goal of winning another NBA Championship.

Lakers announce Gabe Vincent to be re-evaluated in two weeks with knee injury

Unfortunately for Vincent, he is unable to do anything to help the Lakers on the court at the moment as he is dealing with a knee issue. The Lakers announced that Vincent will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a left knee effusion.

It is not ideal timing as multiple other rotation pieces are also out at the moment, but the Lakers are always going to prioritize player health and will take their time in getting Vincent completely healthy so that he can help the team.

