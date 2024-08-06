Gianna & Kobe Bryant Lakers ‘Girl Dad’ Statue Details

When the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled the first statue featuring the iconic Kobe Bryant, it was announced that there would be two more statues coming as well. The second of those statues, featuring both Kobe and his daughter Gianna Bryant, was unveiled on Aug. 2, 2024, again paying homage to the numbers worn by both and celebrates Kobe’s love of being a ‘Girl Dad.’

Unlike the initial statue, this one wasn’t unveiled in front of a large audience with a bunch of media coverage, but rather in a private ceremony.

This second statue re-creates a moment featuring Kobe and Gianna attending a Lakers game in Dec. 2019 against the Dallas Mavericks. Kobe was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles ski cap gifted to him by Gianna and an orange WNBA hoodie.

The statue sits near the Los Angeles Kings 50th anniversary monument by Crypto.com Arena‘s 11th Street entrance, which has now been renamed Kobe Bryant Entrance.

Details of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant statue

The statue itself sees Kobe kissing his daughter Gianna on the forehead wearing the same clothes they wore on that December night. Angel wings are sitting behind and they are surrounded by a bed of purple and yellow flowers and symmetrical benches reflecting an Italianate garden, a nod to Kobe’s childhood in Italy.

The statue features a plaque with an inscription that reads “Most Valuable Girl Dad”. Above that inscription is a quote from Kobe about his daughter. “Gianna is a beast. She’s better than I was at her age. She’s got it. Girls are amazing. I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.”

At the top of the plaque is the Mambacita logo as well was a description of the duo that reads “Gianna Bryant, inspirational icon for girls in sports” and “Kobe Bryant, proud supporter of women in sports.”

During the private ceremony Vanessa Bryant, wife of Kobe and mother of Gianna, spoke about the ongoing need to support young girls in sports.

“Sometimes, all we need is one person to believe in us, even if that one person is ourselves. Take girls to watch women play sports. Buy those tickets to the game if you can. Watch women’s games on TV with your daughters, nieces and cousins. If young girls can see professional women play, they know they have the potential to be them. They know those ambitions aren’t just dreams but will become a reality. Let’s build up the next generation of athletes. It’s what Gigi and Kobe would want us to do.”

This second statue was originally designed by Karon Davis and created by the artists of Rotblatt Amrany Studio. The third and final statue will be unveiled at some point during the 2024-25 season and will feature Kobe in his number 24 jersey.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!