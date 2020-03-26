Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts To Girlfriend Growing Up Lakers Fan

It has been two weeks since NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the 2019-20 season shortly after two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since then, the world has been trying to navigate through unchartered waters. As the only priorities are health and safety, people are washing their hands frequently, social distancing, and staying home to slow down this pandemic.

While games are not being played, Giannis Antetokounmpo spent some time with his fans on Instagram Live where he answered some questions.

The best part of this Q&A came when Antetokounmpo reacted to his girlfriend acknowledging she grew up a Los Angeles Lakers fan, via Bleacher Report:

Giannis’ girlfriend said she grew up a Lakers fan. This was his reaction 💀 pic.twitter.com/vcy78xHGA7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2020

With Antetokounmpo set to enter 2021 NBA free agency, it is no secret all teams want him and the Lakers are well-positioned to sign him then.

During 2019 free agency, general manager Rob Pelinka only signed players to one or two-year deals to maintain cap space flexibility for 2021. However, it is currently unclear how the coronavirus stoppage will impact these numbers.

While Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend’s response will certainly go viral, there is a long way to go. As family is usually one of the factors in a player’s decision, Antetokounmpo has shown nothing but loyalty to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Having said this, Antetokounmpo has expressed interested in teaming up with his two brothers as one plays with him and the other plays for the Lakers.