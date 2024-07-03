Golden State Warriors Delayed Klay Thompson Deal to Pitch LeBron James

Klay Thompson’s abrupt departure from the Golden State Warriors is partly attributed to the team’s pursuit of high-profile trade targets, including Lakers star LeBron James. On Monday, Thompson agreed to join the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team sign-and-trade. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Kendra Andrews published a report detailing the events that led to the 34-year-old’s exit from the Warriors.

According to the report, Thompson’s frustration with Golden State stemmed from the organization repeatedly delaying contract negotiations in favor of chasing big-name stars like James. “By the time this offseason arrived, Thompson’s representatives had proposed at least four contracts to the team,” the story reads. “Each time, throughout the season, the response from the Warriors was that Thompson and his camp needed to wait while the franchise tried to improve the team in other deals. Most notably, sources said, were efforts to trade for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.”

None of these players ended up on the Warriors’ roster.

LeBron James Inks Max Deal

James, whom Golden State pursued ahead of the trade deadline, signed a two-year, $104 million max contract with the Lakers on Wednesday. This contract includes a player option and a no-trade clause, and James will be playing alongside his son, Bronny James, who also signed his first NBA contract after being drafted in the 2nd round of this year’s NBA Draft.

Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks last week, George signed with the 76ers, and Markkanen remains on the market. However, a trade involving him is unlikely, given the Warriors’ reluctance to part with Jonathan Kuminga.

The Warriors also failed to secure deals for role players like Buddy Hield, who could have helped fill the void left by Thompson. The final offer from Thompson’s camp, a two-year deal worth $20 million annually, was proposed one month ago. When the Warriors again delayed negotiations due to potential trades, Thompson decided he needed a fresh start, which he will now pursue in Texas.

