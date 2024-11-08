Grizzlies Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. Feels He Never Got Opportunity With Lakers

One big reason for the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies was that their reserves were outplayed. The Grizzlies actually have numerous former Lakers two-way players on their roster, but arguably the most impressive has been Scotty Pippen Jr.

The point guard began his NBA career with the Lakers on a two-way contract but appeared in just six games and the team ultimately released Pippen prior to his second season. Now with the Grizzlies, Pippen is showing he is a player worthy of an NBA roster spot and seems to hold a bit of a grudge against the Lakers.

Following the Grizzlies’ win over the Lakers in which he finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, Pippen spoke about never really getting an opportunity with the Lakers to show what he can really do, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

“I don’t think there was really the opportunity. I feel my first year I was open to whatever. But after going to training camp, I feel like I played really well. A lot of coaches and players spoke highly of me. And then, that kind of was it,” he said. “I didn’t really feel like I got a chance and during the season or preseason or anything like that. So I feel like there was no opportunity for me there.”

Pippen would continue on, adding that he understands the situation the Lakers were in at the time, but he will still continue to carry a chip on his shoulder because of the experience:

“I think I do carry it,” he said. “But at the end of the day, the team was pretty much loaded with a roster full of veteran guys. I’m still appreciative of the Lakers for just giving me an opportunity just to come out after the draft and just be there on a two-way, be there for the whole year. So it’s no hard feelings, but at the same time, definitely keep that chip on my shoulder.”

Athletes use many things as motivation and Pippen not getting that chance with the Lakers certainly falls under that umbrella. Things weren’t meant to be for him in L.A., but he has run with his opportunity in Memphis and it has worked out excellently for him overall.

Scotty Pippen Jr. takes shot at former Lakers coach Darvin Ham

This isn’t the first time this season Scotty Pippen Jr. has used his time with the Lakers as extra motivation. After a recent Grizzlies victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Pippen took a shot at former Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who is now an assistant in Milwaukee.

When asked about his defense on Bucks guard Damian Lillard, Pippen noted that there was a coach on the Bucks bench who “didn’t believe in me,” obviously a shot at Ham. Pippen added that he wanted to show he could play some defense.

