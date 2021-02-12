Grizzlies Vs. Lakers 02/12/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are just 2-7 against the spread over their last nine games despite being in the midst of a 6-0 winning streak straight up. The Lakers can extend their winning streak to seven straight games with a victory on Friday night over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite at home on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Grizzlies are 2-6 ATS in their last eight road games against the Lakers.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers fell into an early hole against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night as they trailed 37-23 at the end of the first quarter and by as many as 18 points early in the second quarter. But Los Angeles eventually overcame the deficit and forced overtime, going into the extra period for the third straight time.

The team won each of those three overtime games but also failed to cover the spread as a double-digit favorite in all three of them as well. LeBron James finished the night with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Anthony Davis missed his second straight game.

Over their last 20 games as a betting favorite of nine points or less, the Lakers are 11-9 SU and 7-13 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Memphis has had a roller-coaster season thus far in 2020-21. After opening the season with a 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS record, the Grizzlies went on a 7-0 SU and 6-0-1 tear in January. But since then they’ve cooled off with a 1-4 SU and ATS record over their last five games, leaving the team with a 10-10 SU and 10-9-1 record overall.

The Grizzlies lost each of their first two meetings against the Lakers this season in a 108-94 blowout loss on January 3 and a far more competitive 94-92 loss to Los Angeles on January 5.

Friday night’s total is set at 220.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 10-0 in the last 10 games between Los Angeles and Memphis.

Anthony Davis practiced with the team on Thursday but is still listed as questionable to return to action as he and the team are being super careful with his nagging Achilles injury. The line on this game will likely see significant movement once Davis’ playing status is made official.

