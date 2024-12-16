Grizzlies Vs. Lakers Preview: LeBron James Returns

The Los Angeles Lakers return home on Sunday night to host the Memphis Grizzlies and all eyes are on LeBron James.

The soon-to-be 40-year-old has missed the Lakers’ last two games with foot soreness and has also been away from the team due to personal reasons. His status was upgraded to questionable ahead of the game against the Grizzlies though and it appears that James is suiting up.

That is obviously great news for the Lakers, who are facing a red-hot Grizzlies team. Memphis was decimated by injuries last season but have re-found their groove now that they are healthy, looking like one of the best teams in the West at 18-8. That includes winning 10 of their last 11 games.

This marks the third meeting between these two teams this season as the Grizzlies beat the Lakers in Memphis when Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura sat out and then L.A. returned the favor at Crypto.com Arena when Ja Morant and Desmond Bane sat out.

Both teams are motivated to win this one, recently exchanging some jabs through the media about how much they don’t like each other. The rivalry began in the 2023 playoffs when the seven-seeded Lakers beat the second-seeded Grizzlies in six games, embarrassing them in L.A. in the closeout Game 6.

After the Grizzlies beat the Lakers earlier this season, Morant let it be known that he does not like the purple and gold for that exact reason. Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht then later called out Morant and the Grizzlies for some disrespectful comments aimed at James, so there’s no doubt both teams are coming into this game with a little extra motivation.

This is a game that wasn’t originally on the schedule but was added after both teams failed to qualify for the Emirates NBA Cup.

Given the Lakers’ recent struggles though, this is a prime opportunity for them to get back on track. Having James fresh and in the lineup should be a huge boost to the offense, which will be needed against a Grizzlies team that is motivated and currently clicking on all cylinders.

Hachimura, in particular, has had some huge games against the Grizzlies in recent years so look for the Lakers to feed him early and often offensively.

Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-8)

6:30 p.m. PT, Sunday, December 15, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Christian Koloko

Projected Grizzlies Starting Lineup:

PG: Ja Morant

SG: Desmond Bane

SF: Jaylen Wells

PF: Brandon Clarke

C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Key Reserves: Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia, Zach Edey, Scottie Pippen Jr., Jay Huff

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!