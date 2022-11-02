Halloween 2022: Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr. & More Lakers Dress Up In Costume

The Los Angeles Lakers finally earned their first win this past Sunday, beating the Denver Nuggets at home to improve to 1-5 on the young season.

Getting that first win was big, especially considering it was Darvin Ham’s first as a head coach. The Lakers players doused him with water in the locker room after the game and expressed how excited they are far him.

Considering the Lakers don’t take the court next until Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, they had some extended time to celebrate the first win. That included a Halloween party which Patrick Beverley said on the most recent episode of his podcast was hosted by Anthony Davis.

A number of Lakers players were in attendance dressed in their best costumes, including Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook, Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Wenyen Gabriel:

Even Ham himself was dressed up and at the party, showing off his best moves on the dance floor:

This was a fun team-bonding experience for the Lakers and it’s honestly impressive how serious some of the players to getting dressed up.

Toscano-Anderson went all out as ‘The Joker’ while Davis and Gabriel dressed as some scary 7-foot monsters. Walker was the Santa Clause from ‘Friday’ and Ham was a zombie. The only player who seems to be missing from these pictures and videos is LeBron James, who is usually a big fan of dressing up for Halloween.

With a big game against the Pelicans on Wednesday night though, perhaps the 37-year-old James skipped out on the party to get some rest.

Lakers make changes to rafters

The win over the Nuggets wasn’t only special because it was the Lakers’ first of the season, but it also was the night that George Mikan finally got his No. 99 jersey retired into he rafters.

The former Minneapolis Lakers star has been deserving for years and finally got his day. Additionally, the Lakers took it as an opportunity to redesign their rafters, adding championship banners for the Minneapolis teams and also switching the jerseys to be era-specific.

