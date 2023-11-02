Halloween 2023: LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell & More Lakers Celebrate

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second win of the year on Tuesday, beating the Orlando Magic at home 106-103 to improve to 2-2 on the young season.

Coming off an overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers had to bounce back against a young and scrappy Magic team in a game where D’Angelo Russell led the way with 28 points and Anthony Davis chipped in 26 points and 19 rebounds.

Earning that bounce-back win would carry good vibes heading into a day off, that being on Halloween. That called for some team bonding that being a Halloween party that featured some players dressing up in the spirit of the holiday.

Those that were seen in costume include LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt and several others:

Anthony Davis had a haunted house for guests to walk through at the Halloween party he hosted this weekend. Taurean Prince opted against checking it out. Not a haunted house guy? “I am, it’s just the vibes got to be right. So if I feel something telling me to chill, I’ma chill” pic.twitter.com/jRwTQLkGmg — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 1, 2023

Guard Gabe Vincent was also with the Laker Girls handing out candy to trick-or-treaters at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital:

Costumes, candy and lots of Laker love. @iamgabevincent2 and the @LakerGirls celebrated Halloween by handing out goodies to the trick-or-treaters at @UCLAMCH 💜 pic.twitter.com/EVqff8bubM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 1, 2023

Lastly, D’Angelo Russell and Jaxson Hayes were at Universal Studio’s Horror Nights to celebrate the spooky season:

Spooky season pic.twitter.com/2f4l2vccJn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2023

This holiday allowed for the team to build chemistry with one another as some new pieces were integrated after making the Western Conference Finals. It seems that the players take Halloween to heart and truly get into the spirit.

Seeing James as ‘Beetlejuice’ and Vanderbilt as ‘Blade’ was entertaining to see and truly think outside of the box when considering their costume choices. Vincent is making a homecoming after going to college at UCSB and decided to give back to the community. A popular Halloween attraction being Horror Nights, Russell and Hayes decided to tackle the experience together at Universal Studios.

With some early struggles, it is good to see the team in good spirits and trying to build some chemistry off the court. Chemistry is something that goes a long way with a team like the Lakers that’s trying to win their 18th championship.

Shaq upset at being left off Lil Wayne’s all-time Lakers list

Lil Wayne is typically a popular costume around this time of year and he is also a big Lakers fan. While attending a recent game, he put together an all-time Lakers list that included Shaquille O’Neal at first and then didn’t, which upset the legendary big man.

