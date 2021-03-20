Hawks Vs. Lakers 03/20/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 8-1 straight up and 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games against the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers will attempt to extend their current four-game winning streak with a victory at home over the Hawks on Saturday.

Los Angeles is a four-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Hawks are just 2-12 SU in their last 14 road games against the Lakers.

Hawks vs Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James turned in another outstanding effort in the Lakers’ 116-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night with 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Dennis Schroder also added 22 points and seven assists in the win.

Los Angeles is now 4-0 SU and ATS since the NBA All-Star break and is looking like a totally rejuvenated team since closing out the first half of the season on a 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS slump. With the team playing so well without Anthony Davis, the Lakers won’t feel any pressure to rush the return of their star forward.

The Lakers are a perfect 6-0 SU and ATS in their last six games as a betting favorite per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic both scored 23 points on Thursday night as the Hawks cruised to a 116-93 win at home over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Atlanta had a February to forget with a 4-11 SU and 5-12 ATS record that included a 107-99 loss at home to the Lakers.

But since the calendar flipped to March, the Hawks have been on a tear through their schedule with a 7-0 SU and 5-1-1 ATS record. The Hawks have won their last four games by an average margin of 17 points per game.

Saturday night’s total is set at 221 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 13-6 in Atlanta’s last 19 games.

The Lakers and Hawks have both been in top form coming out of the All-Star break. This should be a fun matchup between two teams playing with a lot of confidence and between one of the league’s bright young stars in Trae Young squaring off against the seemingly ageless LeBron James.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.