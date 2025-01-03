Hawks Vs. Lakers Preview: Anthony Davis Returns As L.A. Looks For Revenge

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off 2025 on a high note, earning a win over the Portland Trail Blazers despite Anthony Davis being out of the lineup.

They now look to keep things going when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in the second night of a back-to-back.

L.A. is looking for revenge in this game after losing to the Hawks in Atlanta in an overtime thriller a few weeks ago. Trae Young hit a big game-winning 3-pointer to secure the victory for his team.

The Lakers look much different this time around though after acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton in a trade involving D’Angelo Russell. That trade has also helped unlock Austin Reaves as a playmaker as he is currently in the midst of the best stretch of his career as the Lakers’ primary ball-handler.

In Reaves’ last four games, he is averaging 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 11.8 assists while shooting 37% from deep. Reaves missed the first matchup with the Hawks so is a welcomed addition for L.A. in this one.

The Lakers are also expected to get Davis back from his one-game absence due to an ankle sprain. In the first matchup with Atlanta, the big man had 38 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists so is looking to replicate that performance.

Another big change for the Lakers in recent weeks has been the insertion of Max Christie into the starting lineup. That has helped improve the team on both ends of the floor and he is looking to build off a career-high 28-point performance against Portland.

Christie’s defense is needed against Atlanta and Young though, and the same could be said for Finney-Smith guarding on the wing. The Hawks have one of the best group of perimeter and wing players in the league, which is a big reason why they have exceeded expectations so far this season.

One perimeter defender the Lakers do not currently have is Gabe Vincent, who is set to miss his third straight game with an oblique strain.

The Lakers have struggled against athletic teams like Atlanta, so everybody needs to be on point in order to come away with a win and stay undefeated in 2025.

Los Angeles Lakers (19-14) vs. Atlanta Hawks (18-16)

7:30 p.m. PT, January 3, 2025

Crpyto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht, Shake Milton, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish

Projected Hawks Starting Lineup:

PG: Trae Young

SG: Dyson Daniels

SF: Zaccharie Risacher

PF: Jalen Johnson

C: Clint Capela

Key Reserves: Onyeka Okongwu, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!