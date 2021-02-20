Heat Vs. Lakers 02/20/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against the Miami Heat but just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against them. The Lakers will try to earn a win over the Heat at home in this 2020 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday night.

Los Angeles is a three-point favorite on the NBA odds over Miami at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In 14 games at home this season, the Lakers are 9-5 SU and 5-9 ATS.

Heat vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James scored 32 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets, but it wasn’t enough to carry the Lakers to a win as they wound up on the wrong side of a 109-98 final score. With their second leading scorer Anthony Davis already sidelined with a calf strain, the Lakers also lost their third leading scorer in Dennis Schroder due to COVID-19 protocols. Los Angeles is hoping to get Schroder back soon but will be without him against the Heat on Saturday night.

The Lakers opened the 2020-21 season with a 13-4 SU and 10-7 ATS record. They have been far worse against the spread of late with a 9-4 SU and 4-9 ATS record over their last 13 games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Miami snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday night with a 118-110 win on the road against the Sacramento Kings. The Heat have been battling injury issues and inconsistency all season long as they enter this Saturday’s action with a disappointing 12-17 SU and 10-18-1 ATS record.

It looked as though the Heat were finally turning things around when they strung together four straight wins earlier this month, but their recent three-game skid curbed the momentum on that turnaround.

Saturday night’s total is set at 209.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 8-3 in the last 11 games between the Lakers and the Heat.

Anthony Davis was reevaluated on Thursday night and is expected to miss four weeks with his current calf and Achilles injuries. Los Angeles’ depth will be put to the test in the meantime, especially for however long Dennis Schroder is forced to miss while in quarantine.

