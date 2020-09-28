Heat Vs. Lakers NBA Finals Schedule, Preview & TV Info

After 10 long years the Los Angeles Lakers have finally returned to the NBA Finals and in their path is a team that very few thought would be here, but one that has been the hottest in the playoffs in the Miami Heat.

Many assumed it would be the Milwaukee Bucks or the Boston Celtics coming out of the Eastern Conference, but the Heat were able to dispatch of both of them in the midst of this impressive run to the NBA’s biggest stage.

Like the Lakers, the Heat dropped just three games on their road to the Finals and actually won their first seven of the playoffs as they caught the attention of everyone.

After sweeping the Indiana Pacers, it took Miami just five games to get rid of the team with the best record in the NBA in the Bucks. After that it was a six-game series with the Celtics that pushed Miami to this stage.

The Lakers on the other hand have been extremely consistent in their playoff run, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets all in five games.

The Lakers went 2-0 against Miami during the regular season, though both victories came in the first two months of the regular season and each team is much different than they were at that time.

But one consistency with those victories was the performance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both of whom scored at least 25 points in both games.

Heat vs. Lakers NBA Finals schedule and TV info

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Game 1, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m PT, ABC

Friday, Oct. 2: Game 2, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m., ABC

Sunday, Oct. 4: Game 3, Lakers @ Heat, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game 4, Lakers @ Heat, 6 p.m., ABC

Friday, Oct. 9: Game 5, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m., ABC **If Necessary**

Sunday, Oct. 11: Game 6, Lakers @ Heat, 4:30 p.m., ABC **If Necessary**

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Game 7, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m., ABC **If Necessary**

