Hornets’ Mark Williams Doesn’t Understand How He Failed Lakers’ Physical

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic, the team then moved quickly to add a center to pair with their new franchise guard by dealing for Charlotte Hornets’ promising big man Mark Williams. However, that trade was ultimately rescinded as the Lakers’ failed Williams’ physical and all parties returned to their respective teams.

That came as a surprise to many and was cause for some awkward situations as Dalton Knecht returned to the Lakers. Meanwhile, the Hornets had reportedly been in contact with the league about potentially appealing the Lakers’ decision, but nothing came of it.

Now for the first time, Williams himself spoke on the situation and the Hornets center still doesn’t understand how the Lakers’ failed his physical, via Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer:

“I didn’t think I had failed my physical. That didn’t even cross my mind. The night I got traded I played hella minutes. I didn’t think in any world that was possible. Since I’ve been back at the start of the year, I’ve played games with a lot of minutes. I feel like every injury I’ve had has been well-documented and I’ve recovered, and been 100% since. So, I don’t know what went into that decision. I think that’s up to them.”

Williams is right in that, after missing the first 20 games to start of the season, he had played in 23 of the Hornets’ 28 games before the trade went down and averaged 25 minutes a night. It seems odd that he would fail a physical when he had been active, but the Lakers’ medical staff clearly saw something very concerning and felt they couldn’t move the trade through. And with the trade deadline having passed, there was no way to amend the deal.

In a bit of irony, the Lakers and Hornets will face each other in the first game back from the All-Star break and Williams is expected to play:

“Can’t write it any other way, right?” Williams said. “NBA script. It’s just what it is.”

The center could be extra motivated to show the Lakers that he is perfectly healthy and could’ve been a big piece to their championship puzzle, so L.A.’s big men certainly have their work cut out for them.

Luka Doncic ‘impressed’ by Lakers attempting to address center position quickly

The main reason the Lakers targeted Mark Williams was that he was the exact type of center Luka Doncic prefers to play with and has had success with in the past. Even though the deal fell through, Doncic and his camp took notice of what the Lakers tried to do.

A report noted that Doncic was ‘impressed’ with the Lakers front office moving so quickly to address the center position. The guard understood that it was more likely for the Lakers to not be able to make a significant move of that nature until the summer so it stood out that they were able to get a deal done, even if it didn’t work out in the end.

