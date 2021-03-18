Hornets Vs. Lakers 03/18/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-0 straight up and against the spread in their last three games against the Charlotte Hornets, winning those three games by an average margin of 20.3 points per game. The Lakers will look to continue their dominance over the Hornets with another victory on Thursday night.

Los Angeles is an eight-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Hornets are 8-11 SU and 10-9 ATS on the road this season.

Hornets vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James picked up his second straight triple-double on the second night of a back-to-back with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in Tuesday night’s 137-121 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the win, the Lakers improved to 3-0 SU and ATS over their last three games since coming out of the NBA All-Star break.

Los Angeles enters Thursday’s action just 2.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the top spot in the Western Conference standings with plenty of time left to close the gap. The Lakers host the Jazz twice in April.

Over their last seven games, the Lakers are 6-1 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database. Los Angeles was 4-12 ATS over its previous 16 games before the recent surge.

Charlotte has bounced back nicely from a dismal 23-42 SU campaign in 2019-20 with a solid 20-19 SU and 21-17-1 ATS record so far this season. Gordon Hayward is enjoying a career resurgence in Charlotte averaging 20.7 points per game this year and LaMelo Ball has played well in his rookie season with 15.7 points and 6.2 assist per game. The Hornets enter this matchup with a 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS record over their last five games.

Thursday night’s total is set at 224.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 10-4 in Charlotte’s last 14 games.

The Hornets were on the wrong end of a 129-104 blowout against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. With the game getting out of hand in the third quarter, Charlotte was able to rest its starters down the stretch. All of the Hornets should be at full capacity for what should be an exciting game at Staples Center.

