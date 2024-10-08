How Lakers Star Anthony Davis Fared In Annual NBA GM Surveys

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career and easily his best campaign since winning the championship in 2019-20. He played in 76 of the Lakers’ 82 regular season games, averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game with improved metrics across the board from his last few years.

His performance in 2023-24, though, did not get him the award recognition the Lakers felt was fair. He was an All-Star and on the All-NBA Second Team and All-NBA Defensive First Team, but finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting despite carrying L.A. all season long.

The disrespect of Davis appeared to continue in the 2024-25 edition of the NBA GM Survey. This annual questionnaire gets the views of the league’s top decision-makers on a wide variety of topics. And while Davis was named in multiple categories, he still was not seen as the best in any particular category.

For example, Davis was not even among the top finishers for players at the power forward position (even though he plays center):

Who is the best power forward in the NBA? 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 77%

2. Kevin Durant, Phoenix – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers; Draymond Green, Golden State; Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento; Jayson Tatum, Boston; Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio

» Last year: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 97%

When it comes to his defense, Davis was barely recognized at all as a second-year Victor Wembanyama stole all the attention in the category:

Who is the best defensive player in the NBA? 1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 40%

T-2. Bam Adebayo, Miami – 10%

T-2. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota – 10%

T-2. Jrue Holiday, Boston – 10%

T-5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 7%

T-5. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers – 7%

T-5. Herb Jones, New Orleans – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City; Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota; Marcus Smart, Memphis

» Last year: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 40%

Even Davis’ interior defense was supplanted by the second-year San Antonio Spurs superstar:

Who is the best interior defender in the NBA? 1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 40%

2. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota – 37%

3. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers – 10%

4. Bam Adebayo, Miami – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee; Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis

» Last year: Jaren Jackson Jr. – 30%

While the GM survey never quite seems to give the Lakers any respect, Davis can absolutely use this as bulletin board material to put together a great season. Davis is an elite interior defender and an elite overall defender, but the survey does not necessarily seem to reflect that for one reason or another.

With JJ Redick at the helm, Davis is going to get chances to show how incredible he is on both ends of the floor.

Anthony Davis excelled in preseason debut

Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James made their preseason debuts for the Lakers on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns and it was the first time for everyone to get a look at how they would be utilized in JJ Redick’s offensive system.

For Davis, in particular, both he and Redick have spoken about him being used as the primary offensive hub for the team and being more of a creator and the early returns were great. Davis shot 7-of-10 from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer on his way to finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and the big man felt as good as ever on the floor.

“I felt great,” Davis said after the game. “I felt like I never missed a beat.”

