How Lakers Star LeBron James Fared In Annual NBA GM Surveys

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is entering an unprecedented 22nd NBA season. At the end of the year, he’ll be tied with Vince Carter for the most seasons ever played in the NBA.

The difference is Carter averaged 14.6 minutes per game off the bench in his final year, whereas James is still arguably one of the five best players in the game right now.

That is evident by James’ appearances in the annual NBA GM Survey. This questionnaire, answered by a significant portion of the league’s top decision-makers, breaks down all types of categories to get a sense of how the general managers believe the upcoming season will shake out.

James is all over the 2024-25 edition of the survey, and while he did not win any categories, there is no denying the level of respect that GMs have for him even as he enters that record-tying 22nd season. The first is where GMs feel he ranks among players at his position:

Who is the best small forward in the NBA? 1. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 47%

T-2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 17%

T-2. Kevin Durant, Phoenix – 17%

T-2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 17%

5. Jaylen Brown, Boston – 3%

» Last year: Jayson Tatum – 47%

Executives also felt that James is one of the three best leaders in the league, although he won the category last season:

Which player is the best leader? 1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 33%

T-2. Jalen Brunson, New York – 23%

T-2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 23%

T-4. Jrue Holiday, Boston – 7%

T-4. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 7%

T-4. Chris Paul, San Antonio – 7%

» Last year: LeBron James – 27%

James was also praised for his versatility, with only the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, ranking ahead of him in that category:

Who is the most versatile player in the NBA? 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 30%

2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 20%

T-3. Kevin Durant, Phoenix – 10%

T-3. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 10%

T-3. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 10%

6. Mikal Bridges, New York – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Bam Adebayo, Miami; Jrue Holiday, Boston; Nikola Jokic, Denver; Amen Thompson, Houston

» Last year: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 45%

And finally, James was one of two players that GMs nearly unanimously agreed were among the smartest in the NBA:

Which player has the best basketball IQ? 1. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 53%

2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 30%

T-3. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 7%

T-3. Chris Paul, San Antonio – 7%

5. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana – 3%

» Last year: Nikola Jokic – 50%

James’ numbers have undoubtedly slipped from where they were a year ago. However, for him to be anywhere near the tops of these categories in Year 22 entering his age-40 campaign is a sign of one of the greatest feats the game of basketball has ever seen.

LeBron James breaks down Lakers offense

While the story of the night was LeBron James getting a chance to suit up next to Bronny James for the first time, the Lakers as a whole looked better with their superstar on the floor in their second game of the preseason.

James only played about 16 minutes in the first half but was incredibly productive as he led the team in scoring with 19 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two blocks. The 39 year old looked spry on the court, getting up and down with ease and showing off the elite athleticism he still has.

Offensively, Los Angeles looked much more cohesive as a unit though James did admit that things are still a work in progress.

“We did some good things,” LeBron said. “A couple things we could’ve done a little better. We still working on our habits.”

