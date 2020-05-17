How Many NBA Championship Titles Have The Los Angeles Lakers Won?

Question: How many championships have the Los Angeles Lakers won?

Answer: The Lakers have won an incredible 16 NBA Championship titles.

When it comes to NBA Titles, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the two most successful franchises in the league. The Lakers have won 16 NBA Championships over the history of the franchise. Only the Boston Celtics have won more (17), and no other team has won more than 6 (Chicago Bulls and Golden State / Philadelphia Warriors).

As the Minneapolis Lakers, they won five titles in six seasons (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, and 1954), and another eleven more as the Los Angeles Lakers (1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010) after moving in 1960.

Question: How many NBA Finals appearances for the Lakers?

Answer: The Lakers have played in a league-record 31 NBA Finals.

The Lakers have appeared in a record 31 NBA Finals, 5 as the Minneapolis Lakers (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, and 1959) and 26 as the Los Angeles Lakers (1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2009, and 2010).

The next closest team is the Celtics who have appeared in 21 NBA Finals.

Question: How many different teams have the Lakers beat in the NBA Finals?

Answer: The Lakers have beat 8 different teams in the NBA Finals.

As the Minneapolis Lakers, they beat the Washington Capitols (1949), Syracuse Nationals / Philadelphia 76’ers five times (1950, 1954, 1980, 1982, 2001), New York Knicks three times (1952, 1953, 1972), Boston Celtics three times (1985, 1987, 2010), Detroit Pistons (1988), Indiana Pacers (2000), New Jersey Nets (2002), and the Orlando Magic (2009).

Complete List of Lakers Finals Appearances

Year Result Coach 1949 Minneapolis Lakers 4, Washington Capitols 3 John Kundla 1950 Minneapolis Lakers 4, Syracuse Nationals 2 John Kundla 1952 Minneapolis Lakers 4, New York Knicks 3 John Kundla 1953 Minneapolis Lakers 4, New York Knicks 1 John Kundla 1954 Minneapolis Lakers 4, Syracuse Nationals 3 John Kundla 1959 Boston Celtics 4, Minneapolis Lakers 0 John Kundla 1962 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3 Fred Schaus 1963 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 2 Fred Schaus 1965 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 1 Fred Schaus 1966 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3 Fred Schaus 1968 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 2 Butch van Breda Kolff 1969 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3 Butch van Breda Kolff 1970 New York Knicks 4, LA Lakers 3 Joe Mullaney 1972 LA Lakers 4, New York Knicks 1 Bill Sharman 1973 New York Knicks 4, LA Lakers 1 Bill Sharman 1980 LA Lakers 4, Philadelphia 76ers 2 Paul Westhead 1982 LA Lakers 4, Philadelphia 76ers 2 Pat Riley 1983 Philadelphia 76ers 4, LA Lakers 0 Pat Riley 1984 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3 Pat Riley 1985 LA Lakers 4, Boston Celtics 3 Pat Riley 1987 LA Lakers 4, Boston Celtics 2 Pat Riley 1988 LA Lakers 4, Detroit Pistons 3 Pat Riley 1989 Detroit Pistons 4, LA Lakers 0 Pat Riley 1991 Chicago Bulls 4, LA Lakers 1 Mike Dunleavy 2000 LA Lakers 4, Indiana Pacers 2 Phil Jackson 2001 LA Lakers 4, Philadelphia 76ers 1 Phil Jackson 2002 LA Lakers 4, New Jersey Nets 0 Phil Jackson 2004 Detroit Pistons 4, LA Lakers 1 Phil Jackson 2008 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 2 Phil Jackson 2009 LA Lakers 4, Orlando Magic 1 Phil Jackson 2010 LA Lakers 4, Boston Celtics 3 Phil Jackson

*As of May 2020