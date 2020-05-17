How Many NBA Championship Titles Have The Los Angeles Lakers Won?
Question: How many championships have the Los Angeles Lakers won? 

Answer: The Lakers have won an incredible 16 NBA Championship titles.

When it comes to NBA Titles, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the two most successful franchises in the league. The Lakers have won 16 NBA Championships over the history of the franchise. Only the Boston Celtics have won more (17), and no other team has won more than 6 (Chicago Bulls and Golden State / Philadelphia Warriors).

As the Minneapolis Lakers, they won five titles in six seasons (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, and 1954), and another eleven more as the Los Angeles Lakers (1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010) after moving in 1960.

Question: How many NBA Finals appearances for the Lakers? 

Answer: The Lakers have played in a league-record 31 NBA Finals.

The Lakers have appeared in a record 31 NBA Finals, 5 as the Minneapolis Lakers (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, and 1959) and 26 as the Los Angeles Lakers (1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2009, and 2010).

The next closest team is the Celtics who have appeared in 21 NBA Finals.

Question: How many different teams have the Lakers beat in the NBA Finals?

Answer: The Lakers have beat 8 different teams in the NBA Finals.

As the Minneapolis Lakers, they beat the Washington Capitols (1949), Syracuse Nationals / Philadelphia 76’ers five times (1950, 1954, 1980, 1982, 2001), New York Knicks three times (1952, 1953, 1972), Boston Celtics three times (1985, 1987, 2010), Detroit Pistons (1988), Indiana Pacers (2000), New Jersey Nets (2002), and the Orlando Magic (2009).

Complete List of Lakers Finals Appearances

Year Result Coach
1949 Minneapolis Lakers 4, Washington Capitols 3 John Kundla
1950 Minneapolis Lakers 4, Syracuse Nationals 2 John Kundla
1952 Minneapolis Lakers 4, New York Knicks 3 John Kundla
1953 Minneapolis Lakers 4, New York Knicks 1 John Kundla
1954 Minneapolis Lakers 4, Syracuse Nationals 3 John Kundla
1959 Boston Celtics 4, Minneapolis Lakers 0 John Kundla
1962 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3 Fred Schaus
1963 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 2 Fred Schaus
1965 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 1 Fred Schaus
1966 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3 Fred Schaus
1968 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 2 Butch van Breda Kolff
1969 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3 Butch van Breda Kolff
1970 New York Knicks 4, LA Lakers 3 Joe Mullaney
1972 LA Lakers 4, New York Knicks 1 Bill Sharman
1973 New York Knicks 4, LA Lakers 1 Bill Sharman
1980 LA Lakers 4, Philadelphia 76ers 2 Paul Westhead
1982 LA Lakers 4, Philadelphia 76ers 2 Pat Riley
1983 Philadelphia 76ers 4, LA Lakers 0 Pat Riley
1984 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3 Pat Riley
1985 LA Lakers 4, Boston Celtics 3 Pat Riley
1987 LA Lakers 4, Boston Celtics 2 Pat Riley
1988 LA Lakers 4, Detroit Pistons 3 Pat Riley
1989 Detroit Pistons 4, LA Lakers 0 Pat Riley
1991 Chicago Bulls 4, LA Lakers 1 Mike Dunleavy
2000 LA Lakers 4, Indiana Pacers 2 Phil Jackson
2001 LA Lakers 4, Philadelphia 76ers 1 Phil Jackson
2002 LA Lakers 4, New Jersey Nets 0 Phil Jackson
2004 Detroit Pistons 4, LA Lakers 1 Phil Jackson
2008 Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 2 Phil Jackson
2009 LA Lakers 4, Orlando Magic 1 Phil Jackson
2010 LA Lakers 4, Boston Celtics 3 Phil Jackson

*As of May 2020