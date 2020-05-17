How Many NBA Championship Titles Have The Los Angeles Lakers Won?

Question: How many championships have the Los Angeles Lakers won?
Answer: The Lakers have won an incredible 16 NBA Championship titles.
When it comes to NBA Titles, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the two most successful franchises in the league. The Lakers have won 16 NBA Championships over the history of the franchise. Only the Boston Celtics have won more (17), and no other team has won more than 6 (Chicago Bulls and Golden State / Philadelphia Warriors).
As the Minneapolis Lakers, they won five titles in six seasons (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, and 1954), and another eleven more as the Los Angeles Lakers (1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010) after moving in 1960.
Question: How many NBA Finals appearances for the Lakers?
Answer: The Lakers have played in a league-record 31 NBA Finals.
The Lakers have appeared in a record 31 NBA Finals, 5 as the Minneapolis Lakers (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, and 1959) and 26 as the Los Angeles Lakers (1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2009, and 2010).
The next closest team is the Celtics who have appeared in 21 NBA Finals.
Question: How many different teams have the Lakers beat in the NBA Finals?
Answer: The Lakers have beat 8 different teams in the NBA Finals.
As the Minneapolis Lakers, they beat the Washington Capitols (1949), Syracuse Nationals / Philadelphia 76’ers five times (1950, 1954, 1980, 1982, 2001), New York Knicks three times (1952, 1953, 1972), Boston Celtics three times (1985, 1987, 2010), Detroit Pistons (1988), Indiana Pacers (2000), New Jersey Nets (2002), and the Orlando Magic (2009).
Complete List of Lakers Finals Appearances
|Year
|Result
|Coach
|1949
|Minneapolis Lakers 4, Washington Capitols 3
|John Kundla
|1950
|Minneapolis Lakers 4, Syracuse Nationals 2
|John Kundla
|1952
|Minneapolis Lakers 4, New York Knicks 3
|John Kundla
|1953
|Minneapolis Lakers 4, New York Knicks 1
|John Kundla
|1954
|Minneapolis Lakers 4, Syracuse Nationals 3
|John Kundla
|1959
|Boston Celtics 4, Minneapolis Lakers 0
|John Kundla
|1962
|Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3
|Fred Schaus
|1963
|Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 2
|Fred Schaus
|1965
|Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 1
|Fred Schaus
|1966
|Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3
|Fred Schaus
|1968
|Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 2
|Butch van Breda Kolff
|1969
|Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3
|Butch van Breda Kolff
|1970
|New York Knicks 4, LA Lakers 3
|Joe Mullaney
|1972
|LA Lakers 4, New York Knicks 1
|Bill Sharman
|1973
|New York Knicks 4, LA Lakers 1
|Bill Sharman
|1980
|LA Lakers 4, Philadelphia 76ers 2
|Paul Westhead
|1982
|LA Lakers 4, Philadelphia 76ers 2
|Pat Riley
|1983
|Philadelphia 76ers 4, LA Lakers 0
|Pat Riley
|1984
|Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 3
|Pat Riley
|1985
|LA Lakers 4, Boston Celtics 3
|Pat Riley
|1987
|LA Lakers 4, Boston Celtics 2
|Pat Riley
|1988
|LA Lakers 4, Detroit Pistons 3
|Pat Riley
|1989
|Detroit Pistons 4, LA Lakers 0
|Pat Riley
|1991
|Chicago Bulls 4, LA Lakers 1
|Mike Dunleavy
|2000
|LA Lakers 4, Indiana Pacers 2
|Phil Jackson
|2001
|LA Lakers 4, Philadelphia 76ers 1
|Phil Jackson
|2002
|LA Lakers 4, New Jersey Nets 0
|Phil Jackson
|2004
|Detroit Pistons 4, LA Lakers 1
|Phil Jackson
|2008
|Boston Celtics 4, LA Lakers 2
|Phil Jackson
|2009
|LA Lakers 4, Orlando Magic 1
|Phil Jackson
|2010
|LA Lakers 4, Boston Celtics 3
|Phil Jackson
*As of May 2020