How To Vote Lakers Players For 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Despite a losing record and currently out of the playoff picture, the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten superstar performances out of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

When healthy, James and Davis are arguably the best duo in the NBA though that hasn’t always been the case during the 2022-23 season. James has missed time due various ailments, while Davis is expected to miss at least a month with a foot injury.

Regardless of the team’s record, though, there’s no question that Los Angeles should be represented when it comes to the annual NBA All-Star Game. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah which means it’s about time for the voting process to get started.

This year, All-Star voting opens on Dec. 20 and fans will be able to vote for their favorite Lakers players via NBA.com or on the NBA’s mobile app. Like previous years, the fan vote will account for 50 percent of the vote, while current NBA players and media will make up 25 percent each.

In addition to the regular voting process, the NBA will have six “three-for-one” days where the fan votes will count for triple. The days will be Dec. 25, Jan. 1, Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan 16., and Jan. 20.

Voting for the All-Star game will close on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Also like the previous editions of the All-Star game, the roster format will remain the same. The NBA All-Star Game starters will be led by two team captains who are determined by the most votes in each conference. The starters will be composed of two guards and three front court players, and each team captain will alternate picking their teammates. The captains do not need to draft based on conference affiliation or position.

James was the lone Purple and Gold representative during last year’s All-Star Game where he was voted team captain once again. Team LeBron would win a tight and competitive game against Team Durant, a special moment for the King as the game was held in his native Cleveland, OH.

Hopefully this year James has Davis alongside him to represent the team in Salt Lake City, but it’ll be interesting to see how the voting goes over the course of the next month.

Darvin Ham doesn’t believe Anthony Davis injury will change trade deadline approach

Davis’ injury complicates things for the Lakers who were already mulling whether or not to make a trade. However, head coach Darvin Ham doesn’t believe Davis’ setback will alter the team’s approach to the trade deadline in February.

