How To Watch Kobe Bryant Lakers Statue Unveiling

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially unveil the statue of Kobe Bryant on Thursday, Feb. 8. The unveiling will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT and will be aired live on Spectrum SportsNet.

The event itself is a restricted event that requires a special event ticket to attend. A game ticket does not count as an event ticket and will not allow for access to the statue unveiling. The statue will be available to the general public on Friday morning starting at around 10 a.m. PT.

Bryant is considered by most to be the greatest player in Lakers history, having spent his entire 20 year career with the franchise. Everyone witnessed his growth from a teenager who had to have his parents co-sign his first NBA contract, to a cocky, rising young superstar, to an absolute unguardable phenom and one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court.

Throughout his time in the league, Kobe put forth a ton of memorable moments on the court, many of which led to his five NBA Championships with the Lakers. He even ended his career in a way only he could, with a legendary 60-point performance in his final NBA game.

Off the court, Bryant was making a lot of progress with multiple business ventures and investments. He also had a commitment to growing women’s sports, sparked by his four daughters with his second, Gianna, inheriting that fire on the basketball court.

Of course Kobe and Gianna along with seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash back in 2020, a tragedy that rocked the entire world, let alone the families of all those involved.

To this day, many of Kobe’s peers on the court continue to share stories of his incredible work ethic and sacrifices he made to be the absolute best on the court. And many others who met Bryant away from basketball have some of those same stories, ultimately ensuring the legacy of Kobe never leaves.

The most unfortunate part is that Bryant isn’t here to witness this himself and give what would no doubt be an outstanding speech as his statue is unveiled. But long-time teammate Derek Fisher would reveal what he believes Kobe would have said.

Fisher, one of Kobe’s most trusted teammates, believes Kobe would have discussed ‘he was always about.’

How to watch Kobe Bryant’s statue unveiling

The Kobe Bryant statue unveiling ceremony will air live by the Lakers on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum SportsNet+ at 3:30 p.m PT.

Following the event, the full ceremony will be available for viewing on Lakers.com.

