How To Watch Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Get Inducted Into Basketball Hall Of Fame

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol built an illustrious playing career overseas and in the NBA and is being rightfully honored as one of the members of the Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Being named a Hall of Famer is the pinnacle of basketball greatness and Gasol has more than earned his spot. An Olympic medalist and two-time NBA Champion with the Lakers, the Spaniard has made incredible contributions to the game of basketball both on and off the floor and fans should be excited to see his name placed among the greats.

The Class of 2023 will be inducted this Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. The program will be aired exclusively on NBA TV at 5 p.m. PT.

There are a total of 12 inductees including Gasol. The other 11 inductees are Gene Bess, Gary Blair, Becky Hammon, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Jim Valvano, Dwyane Wade and the 1976 U.S. Women’s Olympic Basketball Team.

As usual, it’s a star-studded group featuring several other international superstars and college coaches.

Per tradition, each inductee will have someone present them on stage and Gasol picked fellow Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Toni Kukoc. Kukoc is considered one of the best international players of all time and paved the way for stars like Gasol to come stateside and contribute at the NBA level, while Abdul-Jabbar is a Laker legend who understands the weight of carrying the franchise to championships.

As far as who will be eligible for the Class of 2024, it will include Vince Carter, Tyson Chandler, Joakim Noah, Kyle Korver and Marvin Williams. Additionally, there are returning candidates such as Chauncey Billups, Amar’e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion who will be eligible.

With Gasol’s upcoming induction to the Hall of Fame, the Lakers will have 34 members who have earned the prestigious honor. They remain second behind the Boston Celtics who have 41 members between their players and coaches, but ahead of the New York Knicks (29) and the Detroit Pistons (26).

Mitch Kupchak recalls how Pau Gasol trade went down in 2008

Los Angeles got off to a hot start during the 2007-08 season, but disaster struck when Andrew Bynum was lost for the season due to a knee injury. However, the Lakers rebounded quickly by striking a deal to bring in Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The news shocked the basketball world and Mitch Kupchak recalled how he was able to accomplish the massive move.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!