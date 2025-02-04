How To Watch Luka Doncic’s Lakers Introductory Press Conference



The Los Angeles Lakers are set to introduce new superstar Luke Doncic in a press conference at the UCLA Health Training Facility on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. PT. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka will also be present and available for questions.

The Lakers shockingly acquired Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, sending out Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. L.A. sent Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-rounder to the Utah Jazz as part of the three-team deal, also acquiring Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from Dallas.

After the press conference for Doncic, the Lakers will hold a media availability for Kleber and Morris at 9:30 a.m. PT. It, of course, is a reunion for Morris with the Lakers after he was a part of the 2019-20 championship squad.

This was a monumental trade that not only changes the landscape of the Lakers for the next decade-plus, but the entire NBA. Doncic is a 25-year-old superstar that has already been named to five All-Star teams and led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals less than a year ago.

Players like that rarely get traded, but the Lakers pulled it off and now have their franchise cornerstone to build around. Recent reports have indicated that after the initial shock wore off, Doncic is ecstatic about the trade and excited about his long-term future in the Lakers organization.

Doncic is set to speak for the first time on Tuesday morning, so it will be interesting to see if that is the messaging he shares to his new team as well.

With the NBA trade deadline set for Thursday, the Lakers likely are not done making moves, especially now that they are in dire need of a center. In addition to talking about Doncic, Pelinka will likely address the overall state of the roster and his plans leading up to the deadline.

Regardless, it is an exciting time for the Lakers as Tuesday’s press conference marks the start of a new era with Doncic leading the way for L.A.

Where to watch Luka Doncic’s Lakers introductory press conference

Luka Doncic’s introductory press conference will be broadcasted live on the Lakers’ YouTube page as well as Spectrum SportsNet at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday. You can also watch along with Lakers Nation!

There should be a ton of questions for Rob Pelinka and Doncic about the trade, especially since it seemingly came out of nowhere for all parties involved.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!