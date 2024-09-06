How to Watch the Los Angeles Lakers Play in the 2024-25 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the NBA’s most storied franchises, are gearing up for the 2024-25 season with high expectations. As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming campaign, understanding how to watch the Lakers’ games is crucial. From preseason to the playoffs, here’s a comprehensive guide to the broadcast rights and viewing options, including streaming, over-the-air, and VPN access for Lakers games in the 2024-25 season.

For local fans in the Los Angeles area, Spectrum SportsNet remains the primary broadcaster for Lakers games. The network will carry the majority of regular-season games and select preseason matchups. Spectrum SportsNet’s coverage typically includes pre-game and post-game shows, providing in-depth analysis and interviews with players and coaches.

On the national stage, the Lakers will remain a prominent fixture. ABC, ESPN, and TNT will broadcast many Lakers games throughout the regular season and potentially into the playoffs. These national broadcasts often feature marquee matchups against other high-profile teams or rivals.

Cord Cutting

Streaming options have become increasingly popular, and Lakers fans have several choices. The NBA’s official streaming service, NBA League Pass, allows out-of-market viewers to watch Lakers games live or on-demand. However, local blackout restrictions apply, meaning fans in the Los Angeles area cannot use League Pass to watch games broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet.

For cord-cutters, streaming TV services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV often include Spectrum SportsNet in their channel lineups for the Los Angeles area. These services allow watching Lakers games without a traditional cable subscription.

Using a VPN

One of the most intriguing options for watching Lakers games, especially for fans outside the Los Angeles market or those affected by blackout restrictions, is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) with NBA League Pass. A VPN allows users to mask their location, potentially bypassing geographic limits.

To watch Lakers games using a VPN, fans should first subscribe to a reputable VPN service with servers in locations where the desired games are not blacked out. Popular options include VPNPRO, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark. After installing the VPN software, users can connect to a server in a different region, effectively changing their virtual location.

Once connected to the VPN, fans can log into their NBA League Pass account and access Lakers games that might otherwise be unavailable in their area. While this method can be effective, it may violate the terms of service for NBA League Pass. Users should be aware of potential risks and use VPNs responsibly.

For nationally televised games that are blacked out on League Pass, connecting to a VPN server in countries like Germany or the Netherlands has proven effective for many users. However, for locally blacked-out games, connecting to a server in a nearby state often yields better results and maintains higher streaming speeds.

The 2024-25 season promises several exciting matchups for the Lakers. The season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22 at Crypto.com Arena will set the tone for the year. A highly anticipated Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center will be a marquee event showcasing the rivalry between LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Another crucial game is November 23, when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets. This matchup will be the first encounter between the teams since the 2024 NBA Playoffs and will serve as an early test for new Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

The Lakers’ schedule also includes a challenging 14-game stretch starting on February 22, featuring games against multiple playoff contenders. This period could be pivotal in determining the Lakers’ playoff seeding.

For fans interested in the NBA’s rebranded in-season tournament, now called the Emirates NBA Cup, the Lakers are placed in West Group B. According to the schedule, they will face the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and San Antonio Spurs in group-stage games between November 12 and December 3.

As the Lakers navigate through the 2024-25 season, fans have more options than ever to follow their team. Whether through traditional broadcasts, streaming services, or innovative solutions like VPNs, Lakers supporters can stay connected to the action throughout the preseason, regular season, and potentially profound into the playoffs. With the team’s mix of veteran leadership and young talent, the upcoming season promises to be an exciting journey for the purple and gold faithful.