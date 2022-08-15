Is Patrick Beverley Hinting At Potential Trade From Jazz To Lakers?

The full NBA schedule will soon be released, but certain games are already being leaked out. The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be opening up against the Golden State Warriors for their ring ceremony, but their second game will be back in L.A. against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over the past few seasons, the Lakers-Clippers rivalry has picked up in intensity, so the two teams facing off early on makes a lot of sense. But the Lakers still have questions on who will be on the roster once the season begins and one name they’ve been linked to is former Clippers and current Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley.

Beverley joining the Lakers on the other side of the rivalry would only turn things up that much more and it seems as if he is hoping for the same thing himself. Responding to news about the early season Lakers-Clippers matchup, Beverley tweeted a prayer hands emoji which has many curious about exactly what it means:

Of course, an emoji can be interpreted in many different ways, but Beverley has never been shy about voicing his opinions, and his feelings about the Clippers trading him away last offseason are well known. In fact, when his Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Clippers in the Play-In Tournament last year, it was clear that the victory meant more to Beverley because of the opponent so it is possible he would cherish the opportunity to join the Lakers and inflict more pain on his former team.

Beverley was traded to the Utah Jazz this offseason as part of the Rudy Gobert deal, but it is expected that Utah will look to part with him and other veterans as they begin a full rebuild. As such, the Jazz have been one of the teams linked with the Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook trade and there is no doubt that Beverley has some attributes that the Lakers need.

Beverley’s toughness, aggression and defensive mindset would undoubtedly fit with new head coach Darvin Ham, and though he had a down shooting year last season, he shot at least 38.2% from deep in each of the previous six seasons. There is still some time in the offseason for the Lakers to make a move and maybe if Beverley has his way, he will be in purple and gold in time for the start of the season.

Lakers, Jazz and Knicks discussed three-team trade involving Mitchell, Westbrook and Beverley

The Lakers have been involved with trade rumors all summer long and perhaps the biggest one would be a three-team super deal involving the Jazz and New York Knicks.

The Knicks have a known interest in Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and with the Lakers still looking to part with Westbrook, it makes sense that a potential deal would be discussed.

The main components in the trade would see Mitchell head to New York, Westbrook to Utah where he would likely be bought out as well as significant draft compensation, and a couple of veteran Jazz players such as Beverley, Jordan Clarkson or Bojan Bogdanovic coming to the Lakers.

