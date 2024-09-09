Isiah Thomas: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Is Best Passer Ever

When people talk about the greatest NBA player of all time, one name that rarely gets mentioned is Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

There is an understandable reason for that as his career was cut short due to illness. What he accomplished in his 12-year NBA career is insane though as he was an All-Star 12 times, All-NBA 10 times, went to nine NBA Finals, won five championships, three NBA MVPs and three NBA Finals MVPs.

Johnson also won the NBA’s assist title four times and is known as one of the greatest passers to ever play the game. In fact, one of his long-time rivals, Isiah Thomas, recently stated that he believes Magic is the best passer ever:

Dani, @MagicJohnson is the best passer ever because of his height, creativity, and imagination. He invented the no-look pass, I invented the bounce pass lob for smaller players. #creativity #imagination When you introduce the never-been-done unthinkable that's the differentiator https://t.co/a3dunkmm6h — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) September 6, 2024

Johnson and Thomas had a ton of battles during their careers, including the 1988 and 1989 NBA Finals when the Lakers and Pistons each won one championship.

Thomas was an exceptional passer and player himself, so for him to give the nod to Johnson as the best passer ever really says something.

There have been plenty exceptional passers over the years, from Thomas to Jason Kidd to Steve Nash to LeBron James to Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. But there is only one Magic Johnson and what he did on the basketball floor, specifically as a passer in the open court, may never be replicated.

Magic Johnson urges Lakers fans to be patient with JJ Redick

Magic Johnson remains a huge supporter of the Lakers years after his playing career came to an end, and he recently urged fans of the team to remain patient with new head coach JJ Redick through his first season.

“We as Lakers fans gotta give JJ Redick, our new coach, some time to really help him understand how to utilize the talent, how to coach the talent, and then also what schemes will work, and what schemes won’t work. Because this is not going to be easy for him. But I think having LeBron as your captain [helps] and one of the greatest that’s ever laced them up in AD, and they showed Laker fans and basketball fans around the world what they’re capable of doing in the Olympics.”

