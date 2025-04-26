Jaden McDaniels & Naz Reid Say Timberwolves Crowd Was Better Than Lakers’

As expected, it was an electric atmosphere inside the Target Center for Game 3 of the first round playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. And those fans left the building happy as the Timberwolves pulled away late for a 116-104 victory to put them ahead 2-1 in the series.

A crazy home crowd can have a positive impact on certain players and there is a belief that role players in general play better at home, especially in the playoffs. That was the case for Jaden McDaniels, who led Minnesota with 30 points on the night and the wing also took a shot at Lakers fans following their win.

Asked about the Timberwolves home crowd, McDaniels said it was definitely better than the Lakers’ while big man Naz Reid agreed, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

Jaden McDaniels on the crowd: “It was better than the Lakers crowd, that’s for sure.” Naz: “The real 6th Man.” — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 26, 2025

Of course McDaniels feels the Timberwolves crowd is superior to the Lakers, and he should believe that. Even still, it feels like an unnecessary shot as he could’ve complimented the home fans without knocking the Lakers faithful. Regardless, McDaniels has been the difference maker in this series.

In the two Timberwolves’ victories this series, McDaniels is averaging 27.5 points on 68.6% shooting from the field. In the one Lakers victory, however, he managed just eight points on 3-of-11 from the field.

The Timberwolves home crowd really helped to give them that last push needed late to pull away and they will need to be just as loud on Sunday as the Lakers will undoubtedly come out swinging for the fences to avoid coming back to L.A. down 3-1 in the series. But when they do get back to the Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers’ fans will be sure to throw plenty of boos McDaniels’ way for his comments on this night.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic dealing with illness during Game 3

One thing that will help the Lakers come out victorious in Game 4 is a better performance from Luka Doncic, who finished with just 17 points in Game 3. But Doncic was clearly not himself and it was revealed that he was dealing with an illness and was vomiting leading up to the start of the contest.

Head coach JJ Redick wasn’t sure exactly what caused Doncic’s illness, but the Lakers superstar still tried to tough it out and played 40 minutes regardless. But with only one day off before Game 4, Doncic will have to do any and everything to ensure he is feeling better in a must-win Game 4 on the road.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!