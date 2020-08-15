Jared Dudley Details Lakers’ ‘Intense’ Madden Tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers have been inside the Walt Disney World bubble for over one month now. And although the NBA has done an incredible job ensuring there’s a wide variety of things to do, Jared Dudley and many players have created their own entertainment.

The Lakers’ Madden tournament has been well documented throughout the team’s time in Orlando. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dudley, and several other involved, it is something that has provided the team hours of excitement as a means to fill in free time.

Dudley shared dome details of the Lakers’ league, including James’ style of play and who has struggled, via Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

“The Madden tournament’s getting very intense. We are Week 8. LeBron’s been the most surprising because we don’t play Madden on the regular. We used to play when we was younger. And he figured out a little glitch in the running game, of running the same play over and over. He’s leading the league in rushing with 300 yards a game. It’s an I-form stretch. Pretty bad in that one. And lot of trash talking been going on.

Markieff, Dion and Quinn Cook are the guys who play in leagues regular. Dion has been the most disappointing, where he just had a bad loss to AD. Rookie (Talen Horton-Tucker) has not won a game. I’m in middle of the pack, ascending, going in the right direction for the playoffs. So it’s been intense. We play every off day. We’re waiting for 21 to come out to switch to 21. Any day. EA’s gotta send to the bubble EARLY. They gotta get it EARLY.”

According to Dudley, it seems as though over half the team is part of the tournament, something that is likely enhancing their impressive chemistry. Perhaps the two coolest additions are Talen Horton-Tucker and Dion Waiters, who really were not full-time members of the roster until after the hiatus.

It shows how tight-knit the Lakers are, even with players who haven’t been around all season. Seeing James and Davis use their free time to hang out with their teammates is also a huge positive.

Davis’ hotel suite being used as gathering point

Due to Davis being given one of the largest suites on the team, the Madden tournament often takes place in his room, as well as some other bonding activities the team has. Beyond Madden, watching old rap battles is an ongoing pastime.

