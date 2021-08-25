Jared Dudley Thanks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Lakers After Accepting Mavericks Coaching Job

The last remaining piece to the Los Angeles Lakers offseason is what they plan to do with their open roster spots.

Unlike most teams, the Lakers still have several spots left to fill and could be a prime destination for veterans left on the market. Even though the Los Angeles stocked up on shooters, they could still use another wing or big man to solidify depth at those spots.

One of the major surprises, though, is that Jared Dudley was not in consideration for one of the final remaining spots. It was seemed like a foregone conclusion that Dudley would be back with the Lakers, so it was a shock when news broke that he accepted an assistant coaching position with Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks.

Ever the class act, Dudley made sure to thank the Lakers organization as well as stars LeBron James and Anthony Daivs, via his Twitter account:

Man what a ride! 14 yr NBA career capped off by winning a NBA championship with the @Lakers! Just want to thank GOD for blessing me, also want to personally thank @KingJames @AntDavis23 @JeanieBuss and the Lakers organization,Without Bron and AD I don’t join LAL or wing a 💍 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) August 24, 2021

I been preparing this moment for a long time! From deep talks With Nash, Hill, Shaq, Bron, Booker, Beal, AD, Giannis the list goes on.. Very excited to Join the MAVS and JKidd staff! Perfect fit and opportunity… Time to get to work — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) August 24, 2021

For years, Dudley’s effectiveness as a player has waned and on the Lakers he served primarily as a locker room veteran who could communicate with the stars as well as the role players. While his impact on the court may have been minimal, he was an integral part of the team, especially during their 2020 championship run.

However, the Mavericks are an excellent landing spot for Dudley who gets a chance to help mold young stars in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Dudley has built a reputation around the league for his ability to connect with players, and that will serve him well in this new endeavor.

Kyle Kuzma calls Jared Dudley his best teammate by far

Dudley was widely beloved and respected in the locker room and it was not hard to see why because of how he kept it real and talked up certain guys. Kyle Kuzma was a player the veteran took under his wing and the young forward as far to say that Dudley was the best teammate he has had by far.

