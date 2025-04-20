Jarred Vanderbilt Feels Game 1 Loss To Timberwolves Was ‘Wake-Up Call’ For Lakers

The theme coming out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 1 loss was their lack of physicality as the Minnesota Timberwolves came out and punched them in the mouth.

L.A. had a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter but were outscored by 29 the rest of the way in what was a disappointing effort to kick off the 2025 postseason.

After the game, Jarred Vanderbilt talked about what the Lakers need to do better in Game 2 to get back in the series.

“I think we gotta be the aggressor,” he said. “I feel like they hit us first and they were the more physical team for a majority of the game. We tried to pick it up late in the second half and through the fourth, but when you’re facing that deficit, it’s kind of hard to overcome. I think just having that physicality to start the game and just being the aggressor early on.”

Vanderbilt added that the Timberwolves were the hungrier team and did all of the little things that the Lakers didn’t.

“It’s the playoffs, we gotta have a greater sense of urgency to start the game and throughout the whole game,” Vanderbilt added. “We gotta play all 48, especially against a team like that. They’re scrappy, they’re physical, they pick up full court. We just gotta match that physicality.”

Ultimately though, it was just one game. The series is not over and Vanderbilt knows the Lakers have been in a similar position before.

“Yeah, I feel like we’ve been dealing with adversity all year,” Vanderbilt said. “Obviously we haven’t played in a week so I think it was good to just get back out there today. It’s the playoffs, we’re gonna have some adversity. Don’t get too high, don’t get too low about this game. Our confidence is still as high as ever with this series right now. That was just a wake-up call, make some adjustments and get ready for Game 2.”

Jarred Vanderbilt discusses what Lakers did well

The Lakers were able to make one run in the third quarter and Jarred Vanderbilt was part of the group that made it happen. He discussed what went right for them and the need to do more of it moving forward.

“Just toughness. I think it’s the playoffs, man. We gotta play hard,” Vanderbilt admitted. “I think they were beating us to all the 50-50 balls, offensive rebounds, loose balls, everything. I think they were just winning that battle and in the playoffs, the tougher team that wins that battle usually wins the game. Those big plays we were giving up ignited it early on, myself. included in that first half.

“I feel like third quarter we tried to turn it up, but sometimes it’s too late to try to overcome that deficit. Just starting the game with that mindset, being tough, being physical.”

