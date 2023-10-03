Jarred Vanderbilt: It’s A ‘Great Feeling’ To Be With Lakers Long-Term After Signing Extension

Keeping the core of the roster was a priority for the Los Angeles Lakers front office and they made good on that plan as they were able to re-sign their key free agents.

The Lakers also had decisions to make on players like Jarred Vanderbilt, who had a team option for the 2023-24 season. Los Angeles ended up not only picking up Vanderbilt’s option but extending him on a four-year deal worth $48 million.

Despite his offensive limitations, Vanderbilt showed how useful he could be on this roster as a tenacious defender and dirty work guy. Even in smaller stints, the forward became a worthwhile rotation piece and was rewarded with a lucrative deal.

Vanderbilt’s already been on multiple teams, so he was grateful to have an opportunity to stick with the Lakers long-term.

“It means a lot,” Vanderbilt said at Lakers Media Day. “I’ve been on quite a few teams, so being able to lock in with one of these organizations means a lot. It’s just a product of hard work. The work that I put in and finally see the results come to fruition it’s an amazing process. Also being able to be part of a winning team, a winning culture such as the Lakers it was a win-win situation for me. I’m excited to be back, excited to be here and I’m looking forward to it this season. Feel like we got a great opportunity, a special team and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Vanderbilt emphasized that he and his family are happy that he’s staying in Los Angeles and that he’s looking forward to what the team can accomplish this season.

“It was surreal. Obviously, I come out here almost every summer and train anyway, so being able to be out here full-time, being a part of this type of organization and just locking in. It was a great feeling for me and my family and to be a part of something special what we have here moving forward and being part of the future it’s a great feeling.”

For role players like Vanderbilt, there has to be a sense of pride and accomplishment after working hard enough to secure an extension like the one he received. As happy as he is to be back in the purple and gold, the organization is likely just as pleased.

Patrick Beverley explains why he told Jarred Vanderbilt not to sign extension with Lakers

Vanderbilt’s $48-million extension could be considered a bargain of a contract for the Lakers. Patrick Beverley explained that he told Vanderbilt not to sign it so he could get paid more in free agency, but added that he was happy he got his money.

