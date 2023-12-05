Jarred Vanderbilt On Where He Can Help Lakers After Observing Them While Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are close to being completely healthy and took a big step in that direction as defensive ace Jarred Vanderbilt made his regular season debut for the team on Saturday night. Vanderbilt did not score in his 14 minutes in the win over the Houston Rockets, but the forward is still knocking off some rust after two months out.

But even though he was hurt, Vanderbilt was on the bench every night watching the team closely and the forward believes being able to watch from the sidelines helped him see where he can help the Lakers once he got back on the court.

“Just being able to see the game from a different perspective,” Vanderbilt said when asked what he saw while hurt. “Kind of seeing what we excelled at, what we lacked and how I can impact the game when I get back on the court. Just being around them and still being able to talk to them and coach them up from my perspective on the sidelines. Even them as well keeping me in the loop.”

And as far as those areas that Vanderbilt believes he can help in, he had some clear answers as well.

“Just versatility,” the Lakers forward added. “Rebounding, defending, offensive rebounding, being an active cutter and just being an anchor on the defensive end. I think sometimes we lack communication as well so just being a vocal point on that end of the floor.”

Vanderbilt known for his defense, rebounding and hustle plays. The energy he brings to the court is really infectious and he showed the type of impact he can have during the Lakers run last season. Defense is where this team excelled and while Anthony Davis is always an anchor on that end, Vanderbilt’s contributions on that end can not be undersold.

And despite Davis being a Defensive Player of the Year candidate this season, the Lakers’ defense as a whole hasn’t been quite as formidable. But Vanderbilt hopes to help out the Lakers star now that he’s back.

“Just taking some pressure off him,” Vanderbilt noted. “I know right now he’s covering for a lot of positions, a lot of mistakes. Also just helping him on the glass.

“I feel like sometimes he’s alone on both the offensive and defensive glass. So being able to take some pressure off him in that aspect and even perimeter defense just allowing him to be our anchor at the rim. I think guys like me, Cam and TP and Max being able to guard the perimeter will take some pressure off him at the rim.”

The Lakers being more stout on the perimeter will greatly enhance Davis’ ability to protect the paint. And if the team’s defense is clicking, the offense improves as well, and the Lakers will look more like the team they expected to be when the season began.

Lakers Jarred Vanderbilt discusses how he felt in season debut

Now that he’s back, Vanderbilt can begin doing all those things and the Lakers forward said he felt good in his first game.

“It felt good to be back out there with my teammates,” Vanderbilt said postgame. “Anytime you can get back on the court, it’s always a good feeling. So it felt good.”

He did also admit that he was a little rusty, however, and is working to get a rhythm. “I feel good. A little rusty, as expected. So just trying to get back in rhythm, get back in shape and continue to build chemistry on the court with my teammates.”

