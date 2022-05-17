Jason Kidd Credits Former Lakers Coach Frank Vogel For Preparing Him For Success With Mavericks

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers themselves failed to qualify for the postseason, members of the Lakers family have thrived during the playoffs. The likes of Brandon Ingram, Alex Caruso and Larry Nance Jr. having success surely made Lakers fans proud, and the same should be said for Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd, of course, was a part of Frank Vogel’s coaching staff that led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship and now finds himself in the Western Conference Finals in his first year in Dallas after an absolutely dominant victory over the top-seed Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round matchup.

This is Kidd’s first time making the conference finals as a head coach and after the win, he credited Vogel for helping get him prepared for this moment, via the Dallas Mavericks YouTube:

“Yeah, I guess assistant coach doesn’t count to be able to make it to the Western Conference Finals, but Frank Vogel, it’s an easy answer, Frank Vogel prepared me for this and then also my early stops in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. Just understanding, putting guys in a position to be successful and then also listening to your star player, he wants to have fun so let’s have fun. And the accountability piece, those are the words that we talked about this season and that’s what we hold each other accountable. It’s those words that we came up with and no one’s exempt from them. There’s a lot of things I’ve learned in the last couple of years about coaching, but you have to have talent too to win and that’s what I have here in Dallas.”

Oftentimes coaches can struggle in their initial opportunities to lead a team, but it is important that they learn and grow. Kidd was able to do that during his two seasons as an assistant under Vogel, picking up things that have undoubtedly helped him in a huge way with the Mavericks. In his first season, Kidd led Dallas to 52 wins, their most since their 2011 championship season. That year was also the last time the Mavericks had won a playoff series.

Though Vogel’s time with the Lakers has come to an end, there is still plenty to be proud of as he had a major effect on many. Kidd learned a lot in his time in Los Angeles and there is no doubt that Vogel is rooting for his former assistant to keep this run going.

Frank Vogel interviews for Charlotte Hornets head coaching position

While Vogel’s time with the Lakers is over, he is already looking for his next position and has interviewed with the Charlotte Hornets for the head coach position.

Vogel taking over the Hornets is an interesting possibility as they have some talented and intriguing young pieces and Vogel’s defensive identity could help them take the next step in their development as a team.

