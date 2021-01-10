Jason Of Beverly Hills Welcomed Challenge With Lakers Championship Ring

The Los Angeles Lakers received their championship rings during a ceremony before their Opening Night contest against the L.A. Clippers. While the team will hold off on unveiling their 2020 NBA Championship banner, the 17th in the franchise’s history, they still had to celebrate it and reward the players in some way and holding the ring ceremony was perfect.

The Lakers involved frontline workers and the families of players and coaches in the ceremony with everyone being ‘presented’ their rings after viewing video packages put together for each individual. The rings themselves were a work of art, with a ton of detail put into each piece, commemorating different parts of the Lakers’ season.

That is even more impressive when considering the amount of time it took to create the rings. Most times the jeweler has around three to four months to get everything ready, but in an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Jason Arashbehen revealed that he had just four weeks:

“I’m used to these last-minute orders because I also service over 200 guys in the league as personal clients, including a bunch on the team,” Arasheben told ESPN this week. “So I’m used to this, ‘Hey Jason, it’s two days from Christmas, but I need you to make this custom piece for me for my wife.’ … I thought I had until the first week of January and I had essentially four weeks from the time we finalized the design to finish the entire production. Which is a feat in itself and very difficult to do, but we were able to accomplish that, thank God.”

It is quite an impressive feat for Jason of Beverly Hills to get the Lakers championship rings complete in a quarter of the time that it would normally take. And there was no way to tell by looking at the actual rings.

The detail that went into the design of the ring is amazing and there was clearly a lot of thought that went into everything. Everyone who played a role in bringing this together deserves a ton of credit and in the end it all paid off.

2020 Lakers championship ring details

Every year the championship rings are customized for each team and the Lakers held back no stops in commemorating what was truly an unforgettable season unlike any other.

Within the design of the ring there are commemorations to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the team’s time in the Orlando bubble, the franchise’s 17 NBA Championships, and the 52 wins the team had in the regular season, among other things.

