Jaxson Hayes Chose Lakers In Free Agency Because They Had ‘Really Good Plan’ For Him

The Los Angeles Lakers knew that more size was needed on the roster to help relieve the workload on superstar Anthony Davis. When looking at the free agency landscape, the Lakers decided to take a chance on Jaxson Hayes, an athletic 7-footer with a ton of untapped potential.

Hayes spent his first four NBA seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, and while he showed some flashes over the years, was never able to really carve out the right role for himself. Now with the Lakers, he has the opportunity to do just that and he’s looking forward to joining this team with championship aspirations.

Hayes signed a two-year deal with the Lakers and when asked why he decided to join L.A., Hayes felt like the organization had a great plan for him and that he would be a great addition to the team after looking at the roster, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“For me the Lakers were just talking to me a lot as free agency started. They had a really good plan for me and wanted to add me to the team and I felt like I would be a really good addition to this team too after looking at the roster. Just looking at the guys that they have I feel like I could play well with a lot of these guys. For me, personally for my career and just to help me win, and help whatever team I go join win, I thought that the Lakers would be the best fit for me.”

There is certainly a role for Hayes to thrive in on this Lakers team as a high-energy, athletic big man who can finish strong at the basket and protect the rim on defense. He isn’t someone who can create much on his own, but with LeBron James, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent, he won’t have to.

For the Lakers, Jaxson Hayes is a potential low-risk, high-reward addition that can pay huge dividends. And Hayes gets the chance to establish himself as a high quality NBA player.

Jaxson Hayes calls it ‘surreal’ to sign with the Lakers

Not only does Hayes believe signing with the Lakers is the best move for his career, but it is also something he has thought about for a very long time.

Hayes spoke about growing up watching the Lakers a lot when he was a kid, noting that he was a bigger fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers since he grew up in Ohio, but still spent plenty of time watching Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. To now sign with the historic franchise is something Hayes called ‘surreal’ now that it is happening.

