Jaxson Hayes Happy To Be Back Healthy & Contributing For Lakers

Jaxson Hayes’ importance to the Los Angeles Lakers has grown exponentially since the Anthony Davis trade as not only has his play improved, but the team’s center depth behind him is not great.

That was evident during the Lakers’ recent road trip when Hayes missed all four games due to swelling in his knee and as a result, the team went 0-4.

Hayes returned to the lineup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon and picked up where he left off, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block on 8-of-10 shooting in the Lakers’ win.

After the game, Hayes discussed how it felt to be back in the lineup contributing for his team as they snapped their losing streak.

“It was great being back on the court. They made things really easy for me tonight so it was nice,” Hayes said.

Hayes has already built a strong chemistry as a lob threat for Luka Doncic, who he praised for being able to find him at the rim.

“That’s the best point guard in the league, so I trust he’s gonna find me every time I get open,” Hayes said. “My job is just to try to get him open as well. It’s like a relationship, where you both gotta contribute something.”

Teams have been trying to double-team Doncic on pick-and-rolls, which means Hayes has often gotten the ball in the short roll with the chance to playmake for himself or his teammates.

“I’m real comfortable playing that spot, that’s been my job for a few years now,” he added. “I just know if somebody blitzes Luka or blitzes our guards, I got a shot roll. When I get it there and I look and see someone in front of the hoop in front of me, I know somebody in the corners is open so I just try to find which one it is.”

Hayes contributed three assists in the Lakers’ win over the Suns as he continues to show the strides he has made this season in all aspects of his game. The hope is that he can stay healthy as in a short period of time, Hayes has become one of the most important players on this Lakers roster.

Luka Doncic speaks to Jaxson Hayes’ impact

Jaxson Hayes’ teammates realize how important he is to this team as Luka Doncic spoke about it after the Lakers’ win over the Suns.

“You can see it. You can see the difference,” Doncic said after the win. “For me, it helps me a lot. But he helps the whole team. Just getting blocked shots, take rebounds, throw. He can do a lot of things, and we missed it for sure.”

