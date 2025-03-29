Jaxson Hayes: Lakers Must Move On From Bulls Loss & Focus On Grizzlies

Jaxson Hayes has been one of the most unexpected but positive surprises for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. With the team trading away Anthony Davis, the onus was on Hayes to step us as the lone trusted center on the roster and he has done just that.

Against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, Hayes finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, but thanks to a Josh Giddey half court buzzer-beater, the Lakers lost a heartbreaker on the road. It was obviously a devastating way to lose, but Hayes made it clear that the Lakers have to shift their focus to their next game against the Memphis Grizzlies, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“We just gotta figure it out. We gotta worry about Memphis next.”

In terms of what cost the Lakers in Chicago, Hayes felt the team’s communication on defense fell off, even faulting himself for some unnecessary mistakes:

“Poor defensive communication, just messing up stuff. I made a few mistakes out there just helping too far off guys.”

The Lakers were up 16 going into the fourth quarter, but were unable to hold on to the lead as the Bulls got scorching hot from deep. But regardless, Hayes reiterated the need for the Lakers to put their focus on the Grizzlies:

Saturday night’s contest in Memphis is massive as the teams are tied in the standings and could very well meet in the playoffs. This game could very well decide who has home court advantage in that potential playoff series and Memphis could be even more motivated after shockingly parting ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Quite simply, Hayes is right in that the Lakers can’t afford to dwell on this loss as this Grizzlies game might be the most important of the season. If they aren’t locked in, the Lakers are in danger of suffering another loss that they simply can’t afford to.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves appreciates LeBron James & Luka Doncic trusting him for last shot

Jaxson Hayes had an excellent night, but it was Austin Reaves who led the Lakers in Chicago finishing with 30 points as both Luka Doncic and LeBron James struggled from the field. And when the team needed a bucket down the stretch it was Reaves who the Lakers turned to over their two superstars.

And Reaves was appreciative of having that trust from Doncic and James, saying that he is just trying to take advantage of the opportunities he is being given. The guard added that he simply wanted to succeed and make good on the trust they had in him.

