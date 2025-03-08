Jaxson Hayes & Rui Hachimura Out As Lakers Take On Celtics Looking For 9th Straight Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently riding the high of a season-best eight-game winning streak, although that will be put to the test on Saturday night when they begin their road trip against the Boston Celtics on ABC.

The Lakers beat the defending champs in L.A. a few weeks ago, but the Celtics have been playing some of their best basketball lately as well, having won nine of 11.

Considering how well both teams have been playing, this could very well be an NBA Finals preview, which the league would certainly love.

The Celtics are back to full strength minus Kristaps Porzingis in this one while the Lakers will be shorthanded missing two starters in Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Hachimura is still working his way back from a knee injury while Hayes was ruled out due to a knee contusion as well.

The good news is that after missing the last three games, Jordan Goodwin is set to return to the lineup against Boston, giving the Lakers some much-needed perimeter defense.

While it would have been nice to have Hayes and Hachimura for this matchup, the Lakers will lean on their superstar duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Their third option Austin Reaves could also be primed for a big game after knocking off the rust in the overtime win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Big games from all three of the Lakers’ stars will be necessary considering the Celtics have some star power of their own, particularly on the wing with Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown. Porzingis being out is a big loss as he also could have presented some challenges given the Lakers’ lack of interior size without Hayes and Hachimura, although JJ Redick’s team has primarily been focused on keeping teams out of the paint and forcing them to shoot long jumpers in recent weeks.

The only issue with that is the Celtics love shooting 3-pointers, leading the league in attempts per game at 48.1 while ranking seventh in percentage at 37.2.

If they can make their triples at a high rate then it will be tough for the Lakers to get a win on the road. This would be yet another signature win for L.A. if it can find a way to get it done though, setting the tone for a tough stretch in the next few weeks.

Los Angeles Lakers (40-21) vs. Boston Celtics (45-18)

Saturday, March 8, 2025, 5:30 p.m. PT

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ABC

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: LeBron James

C: Jarred Vanderbilt

Key Reserves: Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, Trey Jemison, Jordan Goodwin

Projected Celtics Starting Lineup:

PG: Jrue Holiday

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Jaylen Brown

C: Al Horford

Key Reserves: Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, Sam Hauser

