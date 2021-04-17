Jazz vs Lakers 04/17/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-1 straight up and against the spread in their last five games against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers are hoping that this trend of success will continue when they host the Jazz on Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles is a 6.5-point home underdog on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In 14 games as a betting underdog this season, the Lakers are 3-11 SU and 5-9 ATS.

Jazz vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Marc Gasol had a season-high 18 points on Thursday night as the Lakers scored 113 points against the Boston Celtics. That offensive effort fell short however as all five of Boston’s starters scored at least 12 points in a 121-113 road win over the Lakers. Los Angeles has no answer for Jaylen Brown on defense as Brown went 17-for-20 from the floor to scored 40 points in 32 minutes of action. Andre Drummond didn’t play on Thursday with a toe injury but is probable to return in Saturday’s matchup.

Even after failing to cover the spread as 7.5-point underdogs against the Celtics, the Lakers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played in April per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Donovan Mitchell had 22 points in just 21 minutes of action in Friday night’s 119-111 win over the Indiana Pacers before leaving the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Sources report that X-rays on the ankle came back negative. Mitchell is listed as questionable to play on Saturday, but it would be a bit surprising to see Utah rush their star guard back on the second night of a back-to-back. Utah enters the weekend up 1.5 games on the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the Western Conference with a 42-14 SU and 33-22-1 ATS record.

Saturday night’s total is set at 216 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 6-1 in Los Angeles’ last seven games at home.

Anthony Davis was cleared to return to practice this week and is expected to make his return to the lineup next week. In the meantime, the Lakers will look to continue keeping the ship afloat until Davis and LeBron James are back in action.

