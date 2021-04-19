Jazz Vs. Lakers 04/19/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 5-1 straight up and against the spread in their last six games against the Utah Jazz with their win on Saturday. The Lakers will look to continue their success on Monday night with another win at home over Utah.

Los Angeles is a 5.5-point home underdog on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. After Saturday’s loss, the Jazz are 16-12 SU and 13-15 ATS in their 28 games played on the road.

Jazz vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Andre Drummond snapped out of his recent offensive struggles in style on Saturday night going 10-for-15 from the floor and leading the Lakers in scoring with 27 points in their 127-115 overtime win over the Utah Jazz.

Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each scored 25 points in the win as well as the Lakers pulled away with a 17-5 run in the overtime period. Schroder hit a game-tying layup with 3.5 seconds left on the clock to send the game into overtime.

The Lakers improved to 17-12 SU and 12-17 ATS at home with their victory on Saturday.

Utah was without three of its top stars on Saturday as Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley were both late scratches from the game with knee injuries and Donovan Mitchell was out with an ankle injury. Mitchell’s ankle will be re-evaluated next week, but Gobert and Conley are both expected to return to the lineup for Monday’s game.

The Jazz still hold a slight 1.5-game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the West, which they’d love to hold on to considering how good they are at home with a 26-3 SU and 20-8-1 ATS record this season.

Monday night’s total is set at 214.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-1 in Los Angeles’ last seven games.

Since going 4-0 SU and ATS out of the all-star break, the Lakers are 1-6 SU and ATS in their last seven games coming off a win. Los Angeles will be looking for its first back-to-back wins since March 28 on Monday night. The consecutive wins should start flowing again soon with Anthony Davis and LeBron James expected to return shortly.

