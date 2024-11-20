Jazz Vs. Lakers Preview: Rui Hachimura Out As Emirates NBA Cup Group Play Continues

The Los Angeles Lakers return home after a quick two-game road trip with a chance to increase their winning streak to six games, hosting the Utah Jazz in the second game of Emirates NBA Cup group play.

L.A.’s title defense got off to a good start last week when they beat the San Antonio Spurs on the road, and now they look to remain undefeated.

The Lakers have found their groove lately overall, taking care of business behind the continued excellence of Anthony Davis. The big man is in early-season MVP conversations, averaging 31.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks. And with the Jazz still without center Walker Kessler, Davis should experience little resistance in the paint and is in line for another strong performance.

The Lakers are also looking for rookie Dalton Knecht to keep up his recent level of play. Knecht is averaging 20 points on over 63% shooting from 3-point range over the last three games. He is coming off a career-high 27 points in the Lakers’ win in New Orleans and the Jazz throwing more attention his way will only open things up for everyone else.

Max Christie is someone else to keep an eye on as he has found himself back in the rotation due to injury and was crucial in both of the Lakers’ road wins. Cam Reddish is back in the starting lineup after a one-game absence, but with Rui Hachimura still out, the opportunity is there for Knecht to make an impact and prove he deserves more minutes going forward.

The Jazz have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, but they do have a handful of players who are capable of going off if the Lakers aren’t careful.

Chief among them is Lauri Markkanen, an All-Star caliber player who can get scorching hot and torch a team inside and out. John Collins is also thriving in his role in Utah while former Laker Jordan Clarkson is always a threat to take over a game with his dynamic scoring.

Additionally, the Jazz starting backcourt of Collin Sexton and Keyonte George is fast, energetic and could cause some chaos if the Lakers come out lackadaisical.

This is a game the Lakers should be able to win handily. The consistent excellence of Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves should be more than enough as long as the Lakers get solid contributions from their other role players. Additionally Utah leads the league in turnovers which should allow the Lakers to get out in transition for some easy buckets.

Back at home with the crowd behind them, if the Lakers come out focused on both ends of the court, they should take care of business and put this game away early to set themselves up nicely to advance out of group play in the Emirates NBA Cup.

Los Angeles Lakers (9-4) vs. Utah Jazz (3-10)

7:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Cam Reddish

SF: Dalton Knecht

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Gabe Vincent, Christian Koloko

Projected Jazz Starting Lineup:

PG: Keyonte George

SG: Collin Sexton

SF: John Collins

PF: Lauri Markkanen

C: Kyle Filipowski

Key Reserves: Jordan Clarkson, Isaiah Collier, Cody Williams, Drew Eubanks

