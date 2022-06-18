Jeanie Buss Attends Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala To Auction 2020 Championship Rings & Welcome Mark Walter To Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Dodgers happened to win the NBA and MLB championships at the heights of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, taking away the possibility to celebrate their triumphs with fans.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss hoped the Lakers and Dodgers could organize a joint parade to celebrate L.A.’s sports teams, but the plans never materialized. However, the two franchises joined forces two years later, using the remembrances of the city’s championship season for good deeds.

On Thursday, Buss attended the Dodgers’ annual Foundation Blue Diamond Gala, which took place for the first time since 2019, welcoming Mark Walter to the Lakers after he recently became a minority owner.

“Mark, welcome to the Lakers family. What a nice event this is. I think this is the fourth or fifth one I’ve been to, and it gets better every year. Thank you for what you’re doing,” she said during the gala.

The event featured a Jennifer Lopez concert to cap off the night that saw a record-breaking $3.6 million raised to support the organization’s mission to improve education, healthcare, homelessness, and social justice.

Among the activities, the Lakers and Dodgers auctioned their 2020 championship rings. “Let’s do it again. Let’s win another championship. What I can say is, I’m wearing my Laker championship ring right now, and this will get you into any club. You want to go somewhere? You wear these,” Buss said, encouraging attendees to make a bid.

“Thank you all for coming. It’s so great to be back in person. I know everyone feels the same way after what we’ve gone through,” added Walter, who joined Buss on the stage.

“It’s an honor to be on the stage and to be your partner, the legendary family, and the Lakers being an incredible franchise. We both are so fortunate that in 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers both brought home world championships.”

The auction also featured autographed Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts jerseys as well as courtside and owner’s box seats.

Lakers’ LeBron James’s foundation to open health center in Akron

LeBron James continues giving back to the community through many of his charitable initiatives. His foundation recently announced it will open a community health and wellness center in Akron, Ohio, that will offer medical, dental, optometry, and mental health supports with on-site pharmacy and lab services — all in one building.

The non-profit adds the HealthQuarters’ opening is planned for 2023 and will serve “the entire community,” including the students and families of James’ I PROMISE school.

