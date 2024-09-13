Jeanie Buss Discusses How Lakers Can Silence Critics

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the subject of a lot of criticism this offseason, and rightfully so as they did not make any changes to their roster coming off a first-round postseason loss.

It’s no secret that the clock is ticking on the LeBron James and Anthony Davis era, and if the Lakers are gonna compete for more championships then they will need to give them more help. L.A. is coming off back-to-back playoff losses to the Denver Nuggets after fighting their way through the Play-In Tournament.

When it comes to silencing those critics, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss knows there’s only one way to do that and that’s with their play, via Chuck Schilken of the L.A. Times:

“Really, you gotta play basketball and win games. I know the criticism out there. I know social media is rough waters for everybody. There’s always controversy being stirred up on social media. That’s why it doesn’t really serve me to hype everything up. It’s just, you gotta do the work. And that’s how our organization operates. We do the work. We worry about what we can control and let the work speak for itself.”

The Lakers have gotten off to slow starts in each of the last three seasons so they will be hoping to flip the script this year.

With a new head coach in JJ Redick in place and some players already dealing with injuries though, that will not be as easy task for the Lakers as they face a number of playoff-caliber teams to start the season.

If things don’t start off well again, it will be interesting to see if Buss and the front office remain patient or if they turn to the trade market to finally make those roster upgrades.

Jeanie Buss on Lakers’ lack of activity this offseason

Jeanie Buss recently talked about the Lakers’ lack of activity this offseason when it comes to upgrading the roster, and she instead chose to focus on the changes they did make at head coach and in the draft.

“I’m excited about our new coach, JJ Redick. And I can sit here and tell you how great it’s gonna be basketball-wise, but I really want the opportunity just for the team to play basketball and that will tell the story. But we’re excited about our draft picks, Dalton Knecht, who we didn’t think would be available at the 17th pick, and of course Bronny James, who played at USC. So we’re excited about our young guys.”

