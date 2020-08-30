Jeanie Buss ‘Extremely Pleased’ Lakers Making Staples Center Voting Center

In partnership with AEG, the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder/county clerk, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Staples Center will be utilized as a voting center for the Presidential General Election in November.

Voters can cast their ballot at Staples Center beginning Friday, Oct. 30 through Election Day, Nov. 3. Staples Center additionally will serve as a drop box for vote by mail constituents.

“The Lakers organization is extremely pleased to be able to partner with AEG and the County of Los Angeles to open up Staples Center to provide a safe and easily accessible location for people to vote,” Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said.

“For our democracy to function, all citizens need to be able to vote in a secure and safe way – and we’re very happy to be able to play our part in ensuring that they can.”

The announcement comes on the heels of players and team owners agreeing to key actionable items that paved the way to the NBA Playoffs resuming inside the Walt Disney World bubble.

“For more than 20-years, Staples Center has been the heart and soul of Los Angeles and hosted some of the most iconic events our fans have attended, watched or participated in,” Staples Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. Live president Lee Zeidman said.

“It’s the right decision at this critical time for our Country that once again we provide a safe and convenient location for our fans to come together, this time to exercise their right to vote.”

LeBron James partners with David Price, Dodgers to bring voting to Dodger Stadium

Earlier this month it was announced LeBron James, through More Than A Vote, had partnered with David Price and the L.A. Dodgers to convert Dodger Stadium to a polling center come November.

“This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote,” James said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.

“I may still be new to LA but didn’t take long for me to learn how special the relationship is between the Dodgers and Lakers. We are all in this together.”

