Jeanie Buss’ Lakers-Based Workplace Comedy ‘Running Point’ Premiers On Netflix On Feb. 27

It has been over a decade since Jeanie Buss took controlling governorship of the Los Angeles Lakers after the death of her father, the legendary Jerry Buss. In that time, Jeanie has seen the Lakers through tumultuous seasons, a full-scale rebuild, the signing of one of the greatest players in basketball history in LeBron James and a championship.

In the meantime, Buss has also been in the Los Angeles limelight. She has never shied away from attaching her name to documentaries about the Lakers and speaking publicly about her thoughts and plans for the franchise. And her lates media venture, a Netflix workplace comedy based on her assuming power with the Lakers, is set to premier on Feb. 27.

Kate Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, a woman entrusted with one of sport’s premier franchises despite competition from siblings and a negative public perception in a male-dominated sports world. Jeanie, an executive producer, publicly commented on it after the release of the Mindy Kaling production was announced:

This looks a little familiar 🤔@mindykaling and Kate Hudson on @netflix – sounds like a winner 🏆 https://t.co/2fyXOXL6oF — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) January 21, 2025

The series is not meant to be an exact retelling of events, especially given the workplace comedy genre and the Kaling association. However, it is largely based on Jeanie’s last 15 years, as evidenced by the description of the show, via Jean Bentley of Netflix:

Isla, the only sister in a family of brothers, is ambitious and often overlooked. But when her brother is forced to resign from his position as president of the Los Angeles Waves, she’s appointed in his place. Now that she’s stepping up into the family business, she’s going to have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. Over the course of the series, she sets out to do just that — especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.

This show is sure to be a comedic force with Kaling at the helm alongside an incredible cast of comedic actors. Hudson takes the lead as Gordon, the Jeanie Buss stand-in. Also in the cast are Scott MacArthur, Drew Tarver, Max Greenfield and Brenda Song, among others.

Jeanie Buss has been in talks on workplace comedy for three years

The concept of this series was first announced all the way back in June of 2021. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has been working on this series for over three years, and it finally hits the screen in late February.

