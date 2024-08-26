Jeanie Buss: Nothing Changes For Lakers With Clippers Moving Out Of Crypto.com Arena

For the last 25 years, the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers shared a home in downtown L.A. known largely as the Staples Center but renamed as Crypto.com Arena. While the Lakers were always viewed in the public eye as the primary tenants, the Clippers had moments to shine during this 25-year stretch when they were near the top of the standings and Jeanie Buss’ Lakers had some down years.

But the days of cohabitation are over in L.A., as the Clippers are officially moving into a new home — the Intuit Dome — across the street from the Forum and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The project was almost entirely funded by Clippers governor Steve Ballmer, who wanted the Clippers to have their own home separated from the fame and success of the Lakers.

Buss spoke briefly about the years the Lakers and Clippers shared an arena, and in an attempt not to speak ill of the Clippers, focused more on the advantage both teams had during their 25 years together, via Petros and Money on AM 570:

“We moved in that building first, then the Clippers moved in and now they’ve moved out. It’s like nothing’s really changed for us at all. I didn’t realize how long it was going to take the rest of the league to realize that we had more home games because we didn’t have to travel.”

Buss could have easily used this moment to make a joke at the expense of the Clippers, and it certainly would have done well among fans. However, her larger point stands that the league allowed both the Lakers and the Clippers to have, in essence, extra home games.

The Lakers and Clippers would meet four times a season, with two designated as Lakers home games and two as Clippers home games.

The Lakers had the extra advantage of typically winning the fan battle, with maybe the exception of a few seasons when the two teams were at polar opposite sides of the standings. Now, at least both teams will have to sit in a more unfamiliar locker room and travel — even if a short distance — to a new arena.

Jeanie Buss speaks on JJ Redick hire

After the Lakers decided to part ways with head coach Darvin Ham, they made an outside-the-box hiring to replace him with JJ Redick, who has never coached at any level other than his kids’ youth games.

It is a big risk for a team looking to win championships right away while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still playing at a high level. Despite the lack of coaching experience, though, Redick is still known to have a very high basketball IQ, as he showed in his time with the media.

Jeanie Buss spoke on the hiring of Redick for the first time and why she has already been impressed with him and his staff.

