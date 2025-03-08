Jeanie Buss Proud Lakers’ Trade For Luka Doncic Didn’t Leak Beforehand

The blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most shocking in the history of the NBA. Not just because a generational talent was dealt away in his prime, but because the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks were able to keep discussions secretive amongst only a select few.

In an era where just about every bit of news leaks out before it becomes official, this Doncic trade was just dropped on the basketball world out of nowhere with no warning. Rob Pelinka immediately contacted Lakers owner Jeanie Buss once discussions began as literally only those who absolutely had to know were aware.

And the fact that it never leaked is something Buss is proud of. In an interview with Mark Medina of SportsKeeda, the Lakers owner noted that if this had leaked and then the trade fell apart it would have been a huge distraction, so she is thankful they were able to keep things quiet:

“Because these things fall apart all the time,” Buss said. “It was really important to me that we didn’t blow up the team. If it had leaked out and the trade hadn’t happened, that would be really unfair to the progress that the coaching staff had made with the team. Because it’s a huge distraction. And the trade deadline is part of the business. It increases the level of stress for everybody. And I’m really proud that it didn’t leak out and that we were able to execute the trade in a way that still was surprising to all the parties involved.”

As Buss noted, the trade deadline is already an extremely stressful time for players and knowing you’re on the trade block can be difficult for many. The Lakers were already beginning to turn a corner and rumors of a deal like that coming out, and then potentially falling through, could have been disastrous for the chemistry and camaraderie these Lakers have built.

The Mavericks had their own reasons for wanting talks to remain quiet and the Lakers were right on the same page with both teams ultimately being happy with how everything turned out.

Jeanie Buss believes Dr. Jerry Buss would be proud of Lakers acquiring Luka Doncic

The Lakers have a history of acquiring superstars through trades with the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Anthony Davis all being dealt for. Now, Luka Doncic is the latest acquisition and Jeanie Buss believes her father would be proud.

Jeanie spoke about the late, great Dr. Jerry Buss and how he would compare things to poker. Jeanie noted that Dr. Buss would always say you have to be patient until you get the right cards and then you can’t be scared to play them, and that’s how she felt about the trade for Doncic. She didn’t want to trade away Anthony Davis and Max Christie, but acquiring Doncic was too good to pass up.

