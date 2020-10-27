Jeanie Buss Reassures Fans Lakers Championship Parade Will Happen

The Los Angeles Lakers once again sit atop the NBA after claiming their league-tying 17th championship. The title redeemed several players and organizational members, but it was a special one for Jeanie Buss as she became the first female governor to win an NBA title.

Her leadership throughout the 2019-20 season drew praise from the likes of head coach Frank Vogel and LeBron James, among others, and it is well-deserved for all she had to handle this past year.

It is unfortunate, though, that Buss’ first title comes in the middle of a pandemic and thus prevents the Los Angeles from properly celebrating their first title in a decade. However, in an appearance on ESPN L.A.’s “Lakers Talk”, Buss gave her thanks to the fans and promised a celebration will be coming in the future:

“I think Lakers fans are the best fans in the NBA. They understand basketball, they understand and appreciate good basketball. And they were starving for a playoff run, so when Magic Johnson joined the organization to oversee our basketball department, that’s when things got put into play. And I know how fans feel about Magic Johnson, that he wouldn’t come back to the Lakers if it wasn’t about getting the Lakers back to winning. That’s what Magic Johnson is all about. He could feel the fans’ disappointment that we weren’t living up to the standard that Dr. Buss had set. “So Lakers fans, I appreciate you so much. I miss interacting with you, hugging you, seeing you, but some day we will have a celebration when it’s safe to do so, because I don’t want to lose not one single one of you, and we have to be very careful during these times.”

The Laker faithful showed their support by packing L.A. Live and surrounding areas after the team won Game 6, so they will definitely be ready for a parade whenever it happens. However, coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to increase across the country, so a public gathering of that size will not be happening for the foreseeable future.

Despite the current circumstances, Buss and the fans should still cherish this championship as nothing is guaranteed in the NBA.

The Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship should hold a special place in Jeanie’s heart as it is the franchise’s title since her father passed away.

Dr. Jerry Buss was a renowned and well-beloved owner and seeing Jeanie accomplish what her father wanted her to is a heartwarming thought. The Lakers are a family team and generations of the Buss family can proudly claim they have won in L.A.

