Jeanie Buss Reiterates Family Has No Plans Of Selling Lakers

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy just two seasons ago, the ensuing two years have not been up to the standards of the franchise. Jeanie Buss has fought hard to keep the Lakers at a certain level, but it has been a struggle and many are looking for changes to be made.

Head coach Frank Vogel has already been let go and general manager Rob Pelinka is likely on the hot seat as well if he doesn’t make the right decisions this offseason. There are also those wondering if it is time for the Buss family as a whole to move on from the Lakers and sell the team.

But for those believing that could be the case in the future, Buss made it very clear that she has no plans on selling the team now or in the future as she told Bill Plaschke of the L.A. Times:

“In terms of selling the team, I’m not going anywhere. This is exactly what my dad asked me to do,” she said, adding, “The team is not for sale.”

There have been many new owners coming into the NBA with a level of income that is at a completely different level and some have wondered whether the Lakers would be better off with one a new-age owner behind them. But this is about more than basketball and the late, great Dr. Jerry Buss put Jeanie in charge of keeping the Lakers in the family and she will not give up on that:

“This was something that was important to him, that he wanted me to keep the Lakers in the family,” she said. “I like to say, my dad had his children, but the Lakers were his baby, and he put me in charge of the baby, and I will make sure that the baby thrives.”

This isn’t simply a business venture for Jeanie, this is the family business. Her father put things into place in order for the Lakers franchise to remain with them and she will not give that up for anything. Barring something completely unforeseen, the Buss family will run the Lakers for as long as possible.

Buss confident in Pelinka but will make ‘hard decisions’ if necessary

With Buss remaining in charge, she could have some difficult decisions to make in regards to who is making the basketball decisions. Pelinka is under the microscope this offseason and Buss is confident he will make the right moves.

Buss believes Pelinka is capable of making the right moves, but if the Lakers fail again, she made it very clear that she will make those tough decisions if needed.

