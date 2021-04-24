Jeanie Buss Reveals Plans For Lakers 9-Part Docuseries Currently In Works

The Los Angeles Lakers have quite the storied history, from the Hall of Fame players that have donned the Purple and Gold to the seventeen NBA Championships.

The Lakers were one of the pillars of the league they truly became the NBA’s glamor franchise when Jerry Buss bought the team back in 1979. Buss turned the Lakers into must-watch television, and his ingenuity and business savvy propelled the franchise to worldwide fame and acclaim.

The story of the Laker franchise is one everyone should know about and in an appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Jeanie Buss revealed that a project documenting all things Lakers currently is in the works:

“We are making a nine-part docuseries about the Lakers starting from when my dad bought the team in ’79 and very much people I thought enjoyed ‘The Last Dance’ so we’re give our fans what they’re hungry for… So the docuseries will tell the story, especially in the context of my dad buying the team until we won the championship last year and it all weaves together and how my dad had really hoped that there would be a day that Magic and I work together running the team. And it was Magic coming back and standing with me, beside me, that helped me make the changes that were necessary in order to get the team back to being competitive. So my dad really, he saw that.”

A docuseries on all things Lakers would be a massive hit with the fans, especially because there are so many things that have not been extensively covered or forgotten as the years have gone by. Los Angeles has also not been one to shy away from drama or controversy, which would make for excellent viewing content.

Just the Lakers’ 2019-20 season alone is arguably worth its own series given what the team had to go through, but the upcoming docuseries Buss teased will surely be something people will have to tune in for.

HBO Los Angeles Lakers Limited Series

Buss made sure to note that the upcoming docuseries is different from the limited series currently being developed by HBO. The show will be a dramatization of the 1980s Showtime Lakers, drawing inspiration from Jeff Pearlman’s book, “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

No one from the Buss family will be involved in the making of that series, however, while they are all involved in the docuseries.

