JJ Redick: All-Star Break Will Be Key For Lakers Getting Players Healthy

The NBA All-Star break has arrived, and the Los Angeles Lakers have six days off between games. Only LeBron James and Dalton Knecht are representing L.A. at any events in San Francisco, meaning head coach JJ Redick and the rest of the staff and roster have a chance to have a real break in the middle of the season.

The Lakers were playing some of their best basketball in the games leading up to the break, but it was clear in their final game against the Utah Jazz that they may have been hitting some sort of wall. They got absolutely blown out by the Jazz just two days after doing the same thing to them in Los Angeles.

Still, L.A. got to the break in a better place than anyone would have anticipated at the start of the year. They are 32-20 in fifth place in the Western Conference with a sizable gap between them and the No. 6 L.A. Clippers. So for the break, Redick is just hoping for rest, recovery and health for the Lakers’ key players, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think the biggest thing is just getting all of our key guys healthy. Bron has put in a lot, AR has put in a lot. Those guys need a break. Luka continuing to build towards being able to play his normal minutes and being in game shape. The reality is he took six weeks off and is working his way back still. Getting Doe and Gabe back. I think when our group is healthy, we can compete at a very high level.”

While the Lakers have a very talented roster that can compete at a championship level, they don’t have the same margin for error as some of the other top teams in the league. They still need all their pieces working at their best, given the lack of defensive depth on the roster.

That was clear against the Jazz on Wednesday. And that’s why Redick is simply looking for the Lakers to get healthy with the six days off.

JJ Redick explains Cam Reddish’s absence

The Lakers believed they had acquired their center of the future in dealing away Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and draft picks to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams. However, after a failed physical revealed issues the Lakers weren’t willing to overlook, the trade was ultimately rescinded, meaning Knecht and Reddish would remain with the team.

This could make for an awkward situation as returning to a team that traded you away is a bit weird. Knecht is already back in purple and gold, suiting up and contributing 10 points off the bench in the Lakers’ loss to the Jazz on Wednesday night, but Reddish has been conspicuously absent due to personal reasons. He was away from the team before the trade went down and has not yet returned.

This is for a good reason, however, as head coach JJ Redick revealed that Reddish is with his family after welcoming a daughter into the world.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!